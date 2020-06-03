Leeds United set to be dealt frustrating transfer blow in pursuit of nine-goal man

Leeds United are set to miss out on the signing of Cyle Larin, with Calciomercato reporting that the striker is set to join Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Larin has been contracted to Turkish side Besiktas, but has spent this year’s campaign on loan with Belgian side S.V. Zulte Waregem, where he has made a positive impact.

The Canadian international has made 33 appearances for the club, and has chipped in with nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

It had previously been reported by Asist Analiz journalist Safak Malatya that Leeds were interested in signing Larin ahead of the summer transfer window, as they looked to prepare for potential life back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches left to play in this year’s campaign.

With Larin reportedly set to join CSKA Moscow, it means that Bielsa will have to turn his attention to other transfer targets heading into the summer.

It could be a season-defining transfer window for Leeds, as they look to add to their squad ahead of potential life back in the top-flight of English football.

The Verdict:

This will be an irritating transfer blow for Leeds United.

Larin is a player that has shown he can put together a positive run of form for a team, and you would have thought that he would have been keen to test his ability in English football in the future.

But it seems as though CSKA Moscow have won the race to land his signature, and it’ll mean that Marcelo Bielsa has to turn to alternatives in the near future.

Leeds will need another striker to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot, as I’m not convinced he’s the striker they need to survive in the top-flight next season.