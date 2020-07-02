Leeds United set to battle RB Leipzig over Jean-Kevin Augustin deal

Leeds United are reportedly set to battle with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over their obligation to buy striker Jean-Kevin Augustin if they’re promoted to the Premier League this season.

The French striker joined the Whites on loan in January but has featured just three times this term, all appearances from the bench, with fitness issues hampering him throughout his stay at Elland Road.

It was announced earlier this week that Leeds would not be extending the forward’s loan, meaning he would not be able to play any further part in the Championship season, which is set to finish late next month.

According to Bundesliga journalist Manuel Veth, Leipzig and the Whites are now set to battle it out over the previously agreed obligation to buy in the loan deal.

It is understood that the original deal included a clause that means Leeds have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old for €21 million (£19m) if they’re promoted to the Premier League.

Veth claims that the Yorkshire club are trying to get out of that contract due to the fact that the season is now set to finish beyond the 30th of June – the date for the expiry of the loan deal.

The German club, however, reject that argument, maintaining that the contract is watertight and that Leeds’ obligation remains.

Veth added that it was time to “bring in the lawyers.”

The Whites look on their way to promotion this term. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship and have a six-point gap over the play-off places with six games remaining.

Can you name these 12 Leeds players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Who is this Leeds player? Illan Meslier Ben White Gaetano Berardi Patrick Bamford

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a very complex situation.

Clearly, Leeds feel that the delay to the Championship season has given them a way out of the deal, while Leipzig are determined to ensure the Whites hold up their end of the bargain.

Augustin’s time at Elland Road has been frustrating for both the player and the club.

From all the noise coming out of the club, it appeared that the striker was working hard to get to the fitness desired by Bielsa but injury issues have hampered his chances of having an impact.

£19 million is a lot of money to spend on a striker that has made just three substitute appearances, so it’s understandable why Leeds are trying to get out of this deal.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this develops.