Leeds United are monitoring the situation of Tammy Abraham alongside a whole host of Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton.

That is according to a fresh report from TBR Football on Wednesday afternoon, which states that the Whites' interest coincides with a potentially reignited pursuit from the Hammers, who looked to swoop for the 27-year-old's services during what proved to be Julen Lopetegui's solitary transfer window in charge at the London Stadium, whilst such keenness appears to have remained under the management of Graham Potter.

Despite sitting pretty at the top of the Championship with 72 points to their name after 33 games played, Leeds continue to be linked with an array of potential attacking recruits heading into the summer to bolster a frontline which already includes the pace and clinicality of Dan James, Manor Solomon and 14-goal man, Joel Piroe.

Abraham has plied his trade on loan with AC Milan from fellow Serie A giants Roma this season, with the side from the Italian capital previously paying Chelsea a £34m figure for his signature back in the summer of 2021.

However, based off these revelations, it perhaps wouldn't come as a shock to see the former Aston Villa loanee return to his home nation in the coming months.

Leeds United face potential transfer battle for Tammy Abraham

TBR's fresh report initially claims that Abraham has emerged on the radar of West Ham at present, as it seems unlikely that the East London club will be able to strike a permanent deal for Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The publication are also aware that Abraham has his sights set on a return to the Premier League to increase his stock on the international stage, having previously made 11 appearances for England under Gareth Southgate after his senior debut in November 2017, scoring on three occasions.

A permanent move to his temporary employers, for whom he has netted eight times and accumulated five assists in 32 games - including a 94th-minute winner over bitter rivals Inter in the Supercoppa Final in Riyadh on January 6th - is also said to not be on the cards, as the Rossoneri invested €32m for Feyenoord striker, Santiago Giminez.

Leeds are the only side currently outside of the Premier League who are said to be keeping tabs on Abraham's future situation at Roma, with his current deal said to expire in June 2027.

Tammy Abraham's 24/25 Stats - By Competition Apps Goals Serie A 20 2 UEFA Champions League 9 2 Supercoppa Italiana 2 1 Coppa Italia 2 3 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 19/02/25)

However, they are set to face strong competition from European-chasing sides such as Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, whilst Everton, who move into their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium at the start of 2025/26 are also looking at the former Swansea City man as a potential answer to their goalscoring struggles.

Leeds United are looking at plenty of striking options ahead of next season

Unsurprisingly, Abraham isn't the only high-profile striker who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days.

TBR Football also revealed last week that once again, alongside West Ham, AFC Bournemouth and Championship promotion hopefuls Coventry City, Leeds are monitoring Callum Wilson's situation with Newcastle United, with the 32-year-old's contract at St James' Park set to run out in June.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed on Wednesday afternoon by Ben Jacobs that Southampton's Cameron Archer remains a target after previous links in the winter window alongside second tier hotshots Josh Sargent and Wilson Isidor, whilst OGC Nice's nine-goal forward, Evan Guessand is also on the Whites' radar.

For any of these potential deals to materialise, especially the likes of Wilson and Abraham, who are earning an estimated £46,000 and €110,962 per week respectively at their current clubs, Leeds have to regain their Premier League status, and many would believe they are well on track to achieving such aims as they are seven points in front of third-place Burnley.

Next up for Daniel Farke and his side is a mammoth encounter against second-place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday.