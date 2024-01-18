There could be a busy end to the January transfer window for Leeds United, as with just under two weeks remaining, it looks as though they are going to be bolstering multiple positions.

A new right-back is an obvious target for the Whites after loaning Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough and letting Djed Spence return to Tottenham, and there has been several linked with moving to Elland Road - the latest being Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay, per the Daily Mail (18/01, page 69)

But Leeds could also be in the market for a player to enhance their options in the final third, which seems ludicrous right now considering the embarrassment of riches that Daniel Farke has to choose from currently.

Leeds expect Gnonto sale to West Ham before end of January

An outgoing transfer deal though would certainly spark the West Yorkshire outfit into action, and it looks increasingly likely that Wilfried Gnonto could be on the move this month.

The 20-year-old forward handed in a transfer request in August after offers from Everton were turned down, but it was later retracted with an apology issued, with the Italy international becoming part of Farke's squad.

However, Gnonto has scored just once in 21 Championship appearances, with just six of those being starts - he is clearly not considered as a starting 11 player by Leeds' German head coach, and they could be ready to cash in.

Related Leeds United plotting Liverpool transfer raid Leeds United have set their sights on a fresh transfer target from Liverpool

And Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Leeds are now expecting the sale of Gnonto before the end of the transfer window to David Moyes' West Ham United, who are in the market for a new wide attacking player having been linked to the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Jack Clarke already.

If Tavolieri is to be believed though, then the Hammers are set to press ahead with trying to bring Gnonto to the London Stadium, and if Leeds accept an offer then they already have a replacement in mind.

Burnley winger eyed up by Leeds as Gnonto replacement

Per Tavolieri's information once more, Leeds are lining up Burnley outcast Manuel Benson as a replacement for Gnonto in the event that he departs before the 11pm deadline on January 31.

Benson, who is also wanted by Hull City and Southampton, starred in the Clarets' promotion-winning campaign from the Championship last season, scoring 11 times with many of them being top-class strikes from distance with his left foot.

Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 46 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 7 Touches Per Game 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.2

However, the 26-year-old has found game-time harder to come by in the top flight of English football, with Vincent Kompany stocking up on a number of new wingers over the summer that jumped ahead of Benson in the pecking order.

Leeds however are said to see Benson as a priority target should they sell Gnonto, which Tavolieri says is an expectation, so there should now be no surprise if the little Italian maestro does get his move away from Farke and Yorkshire.

They want a proven quality replacement though to add to Crysencio Summerville, Jaidon Anthony and Dan James, and sneaking ahead of their Championship rivals to land Benson could give Leeds a big edge in the Championship promotion race.