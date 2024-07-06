Leeds United have outlined their transfer valuation of 28-cap Austria international Maximilian Wober ahead of an imminent Elland Road departure this summer.

Wober was among the long list of Leeds players to depart the club following their relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, which came just months after his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

While permanent exits were sanctioned for Rodrigo and Tyler Adams among others, Wober joined the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison in heading out on loan last season due to Leeds' attempts to free up the wage bill in the aftermath of relegation.

The 26-year-old promptly spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach and made 27 appearances across all competitions, whereas Leeds were denied of an immediate Premier League return by Southampton in May's Championship play-off final, a fixture which has surely dictated the futures of numerous Leeds players.

Wober appears to be one of them, and Leeds have made their transfer demands clear as they look to part ways with the defender in the coming weeks.

Leeds United outline Maximilian Wober transfer valuation amid Borussia Monchengladbach interest

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg on X, Leeds are currently demanding a fee in the region of €10-12m (£8.4-10.1m) for Wober, who made a strong impression despite Monchengladbach's disappointing 14th-placed finish in last term's Bundesliga campaign.

Maximilian Wober's Borussia Monchengladbach League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles won 31 Duels won 118 Interceptions 38 Stats Correct As Per FotMob

Plettenberg has claimed that Leeds' current asking price is too much for Monchengladbach at present, and a potential sticking point is that the German side want to keep Wober but could only do so with a second successive loan deal.

It is believed that Wober himself understands the current state of play, and it'll be interesting to see what stance he takes as this story develops further.

Nonetheless, the report adds that the "clear trend" is that Wober will leave the Whites this summer.

Leeds United may have to lower their asking price to sanction a permanent Maximilian Wober transfer departure

You could argue that Leeds are right to want to recoup as much of the £11m outlay they forked out for Wober in January 2023, especially given that he still has three years left on his current deal and spent the entirety of last season as a regular for an esteemed club in one of Europe's top five leagues.

As such, they should stick to their guns for the time being and refuse to entertain offers that fall markedly short of their asking price, but it's one that they may have to reluctantly decrease by the time next month rolls around if they're serious about getting him off the books.

Wober, who turned out for Ralf Rangnick's Austria at EURO 2024, would undoubtedly be an asset in the Championship, but it's highly unlikely that he would even consider that prospect, meaning that Leeds should be pushing to move him on this summer - even if that means swallowing their pride somewhat and lowering their valuation deeper into the window.