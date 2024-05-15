Highlights Borussia Monchengladbach won't pay Leeds United's £14.6 million asking price for Max Wober, asking for lower fee.

Wober has been key for Monchengladbach, but club can't meet Leeds demands, may keep player for another year.

Potential future at Leeds still possible for Wober, with talks ongoing for permanent deal, influenced by club's promotion fate.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unwilling to meet Leeds United’s asking price for defender Max Wober.

According to German outlet Bild, the Whites are holding out for up to €17 (£14.6) million for the centre-back this summer.

The Championship side are also hoping that the defender will raise his stock during the European Championship in Germany next month.

Wober has spent the campaign out on loan with Mönchengladbach, where he has become a key part of their first team squad.

The 26-year-old has featured 25 times in the Bundesliga so far this season ahead of this weekend’s final round of games, even contributing two goals and three assists (all stats from Fbref).

Max Wober's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.87 Interceptions 1.65 Blocks 2.04 Clearances 4.83 Aerials won 2.04

Max Wober transfer latest

It has been claimed that Mönchengladbach are only willing to pay up to €9 (£7.7) million to sign Wober on a permanent basis.

While the defender has impressed with his performances in the German top flight, the club is unable to meet the demands placed by his parent club.

If nobody is able to match the £14.6 million asking price set by Leeds, the club is expected to keep the player for at least another year.

This indicates that the Austria international may still have a future at Elland Road despite spending this season out on loan.

Mönchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus confirmed that talks are underway with Leeds over a potential permanent agreement.

However, he claimed that the Whites will have to lower their demands for a deal to be finalised.

"We are in talks with all parties involved, of course we would like to keep Max with us,” said Virkus, via Bild.

“But the demands are extremely high."

Mönchengladbach will end their league season this weekend when they face Stuttgart, with the team currently sitting 13th in the table.

Leeds United’s promotion push

The outcome of Leeds’ promotion challenge could also have a role to play in determining the long-term future of the Austrian.

Daniel Farke’s team is set to compete against Norwich City on Thursday night for a place in the play-off final.

The score is 0-0 after a goalless first leg meeting at Carrow Road last weekend, giving the Whites home advantage going into the second leg.

It remains to be seen whether Wober would be willing to compete for the side if they remain in the Championship for another year.

Failure to go up could open the door for Mönchengladbach to find a compromise on price with the Yorkshire outfit.

Wober could be of use to Leeds

Wober has performed well in the Bundesliga this year and will be a key part of Austria’s Euro campaign this summer.

If Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League, then he could absolutely be of use to Farke’s team next year.

Failure to go up could put pressure on the club to sell, as it seems unlikely he would want to compete in the Championship next year.

But if nobody meets that £14.6 million asking price, then the Whites should consider integrating the defender back into their squad if possible.