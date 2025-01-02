Leeds United are keen on a move for a new attacking midfielder in 2025 - but it won’t lead to a deal to sign Emi Buendia from Aston Villa.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Whites boss Daniel Farke is keen to bring in a creative midfielder to his side this year, with the club targeting promotion to the Premier League.

United are currently in the mix for a top two spot in the Championship, but can use the winter market to even further bolster their chances of a top flight return.

The transfer window opened on Wednesday, and will not close until February 3, giving clubs ample time to find improvements to their first team squad for the second half of the season.

Leeds United target creative midfielder addition but Emi Buendia swoop ruled out

While Brenden Aaronson has come back into the side this season and earned himself a place in Farke’s first-team plans, the club are still reportedly planning to add competition for game time for the US international in the form of a new number 10 signing.

Brenden Aaronson's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 2nd) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 36.89 Pass Completion (%) 79.90 Progressive Passes 4.02 Progressive Carries 1.93 Successful Take-ons 1.53 Touches in the Opposition Area 4.78 Progressive Passes Received 6.77

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear revealed in September that Buendia was one player on their list of potential targets for the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

And whilst many expected a potential move to be rekindled due to his lack of game-time at VIlla Park, it is understood that a move for the Argentinian playmaker is unlikely to materialise at this stage, with his wages seen as a stumbling block.

Farke previously managed Buendia when they were both at Norwich City, and he has struggled for minutes with Villa this season.

It remains to be seen who the Yorkshire outfit will attempt to sign, with Aaronson making 23 appearances from the club’s opening 25 league games this term.

The American has contributed six goals and two assists since returning from his loan spell with Union Berlin in the previous campaign.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, three points clear of second place Burnley, ahead of their upcoming fixture with Hull City on 4 January.

Competition for Brenden Aaronson is a sensible move for Leeds

Aaronson has done well to take up the place in the Leeds squad vacated by Georginio Rutter, who left for Brighton in the summer.

But some added creativity in the number 10 role would be a smart way to bolster the team for the second half of the season, particularly given their weakness against sides playing a low block.

A move for Buendia was always going to be ambitious as he is a Premier League calibre player, although perhaps a summer move could be on the cards if promotion is secured.

However, there is still plenty of time to find alternative targets to bring some proper competition into the team for Aaronson.