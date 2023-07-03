Leeds United have begun their preparations for the 2023-24 Championship season as their pre-season is underway, but several key figures are missing.

That includes a head coach, with an appointment still yet to be finalised by the club as they wait to get approval for 49ers Enterprises full takeover of Andrea Radrizzani's majority shareholding.

Daniel Farke is expected to be the new man in charge with agreements in place according to multiple reports, and when the German does indeed end up arriving he's going to be without a few first-team players that are contracted to the club as transfer agreements are said to be in place.

Which three players are set to depart Leeds United?

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, a trio of first-teamers are heading for the exit door and won't be a part of pre-season plans.

Firstly, Diego Llorente is heading back to AS Roma, with an initial loan move agreed that could turn into a permanent deal further down the line.

The Spanish centre-back joined Jose Mourinho's side back in January on loan and played 12 times, but they did not trigger the permanent option that had been previously agreed.

It is now believed that a lower purchase fee has been negotiated and should the 29-year-old perform well in the Italian capital then he could be a full-time Roma player in one years time.

Another defender set for an exit is Robin Koch, with the Germany international returning home to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt.

A loan move has been agreed with Leeds wanting his wages off the books, and with one year remaining on his contract he will likely move on for free next summer.

Finally, last summer's £24.7 million signing Brenden Aaronson is also departing West Yorkshire for pastures new - he too will be leaving on an initial loan deal.

Despite Fulham being linked with the USA international attacking midfielder, it is Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin who are landing the 22-year-old, and that means Aaronson will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season as they finished fourth in the German top flight.

What next for Leeds United?

Three hefty wages will now be off the books when the deals are completed, so Farke - when appointed - should have some room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

There is still interest in other players such as Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and others - players that would be top Championship stars but would command big fees - so there could be more departures to come.

But with big wages gone and potential transfer fees arriving, not to mention parachute payments as well, Farke should be given what he needs to bring in the right players and characters to turn Leeds' fortunes around.