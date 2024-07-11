Highlights Rothwell set for Leeds United on loan for 2024/25 season, adding valuable Championship experience & technical ability to the squad.

Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell is set to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a loan move to join Leeds United for the 2024/25 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Cherries in the summer of 2022, and he has gone on to make over 30 Premier League appearances since. However, he fell out of favour under boss Andoni Iraola, who sanctioned a temporary January switch to Southampton last season.

And, it appears another move is on the cards, as Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam revealed that an agreement is in place for Rothwell to spend the upcoming campaign on loan with the Whites.

“Leeds United have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to take Joe Rothwell on a season long loan. Rothwell is in Leeds now ahead of his medical that should be completed within the next 48 hours.”

Joe Rothwell would be a smart addition for Leeds United

This isn’t the sort of eye-catching deal that will really excite the Leeds fans, but it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business, as they are getting a player who knows what the Championship is all about.

Rothwell has flourished at this level with Blackburn in the past, and whilst he didn’t always start for Russell Martin’s side earlier this year, the midfielder did make 17 appearances, scoring four goals, to help Saints over the line in their promotion push, which obviously came at Leeds' expense in the play-off final.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

So, Daniel Fake would be getting a player who has plenty of know-how, and the experience of winning promotion, which can’t be underestimated.

Furthermore, he has the technical ability to help control games in the way that the German wants, as well as the intensity and energy to ensure Leeds continues to be hard to play against out of possession.

Leeds United need midfield reinforcements

As well as that, this would see Leeds beefing up an area of the squad that they had to address in the window.

Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara are the natural midfield players in the squad, but the Welshman spent a lot of last season as a central defender.

Plus, even though Archie Gray was right-back in the previous campaign, he was seen as someone who would blossom into a top central midfield player, so that’s another option taken away from Farke after his move to Spurs.

This will no doubt fuel talk that Kamara could leave for France amid serious interest from Rennes, but Rothwell’s arrival should just mean the Leeds squad is in a good place right now.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

The sale of Gray was the big one for Leeds so far this summer, and it ensured they complied with PSR rules.

Despite that, you still get the feeling there is a lot of business to be done, with several players sure to be on the radar of top-flight clubs, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter.

With some loan players also returning, there are big decisions to be made at Elland Road, and Farke will no doubt be pushing to be allowed to reinvest any funds that are brought in.

So, it could be a hectic period for Leeds, who start their Championship season at home to Portsmouth on August 10.