Golfing legend Jordan Spieth has announced that he will become an investor in Leeds United, according to reports.

Spieth, who hails from Dallas, Texas, amazingly won the US Open and the Masters in 2015 at the age of just 21, which had him top of the world rankings for half a year. Since then, he has failed to repeat his successes, but he still remains a respected member of the sport and enough to be a household name.

Even then, it is quite a shock for the golfer to be involved in the financial side of an English club; but the 49ers group being involved in deep talks with Leeds’ current owner, Andrea Radrizzani, about a takeover has brought an American-based consortium to the table. And, according to Sky Sports, that means that Speith is set to join fellow golf star Justin Thomas in the process of taking over Leeds as talks continue to heat up.

What did Jordan Spieth say about his Leeds United investment?

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, golf legend Speith said: "It's done. Myself and Justin (Thomas) with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my [Dallas] Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!”

What is the current situation with Leeds United's takeover?

As it stands, the '49ers Enterprises' group currently owns 44 per cent of Leeds United, making them minority shareholders, as per their increased control back in November 2021.

The complete takeover is still not official, with the club themselves reportedly in the dark over when the move will be approved as per the EFL’s confidentiality tendencies, according to the Athletic.

The club still have to go through the Owners’ and Directors’ Test before any potential deal can be commissioned, but some of the group are already on the board after being involved in the minority takeover back in 2018 and thus the process could well be speeded up - leading to a muddle up of both fans and staff in what is becoming a drawn out process.

The 49ers currently own 44 per cent of the club, whilst Aser Ventures own the remaining 56 per cent; though once the deal is ratified, it will see the latter relinquish all control they have of the Whites as Daniel Farke and his current band of players aim to secure an immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Farke has inked a four-year deal at Elland Road.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about the Leeds United takeover?

Radrizzani had the club going in the right direction when they appointed Marcelo Bielsa as manager, securing the league title to win return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence, which included a trip to League One and a number of years in Championship obscurity. But whilst he brought back the glory years, the Italian apologised for effectively ruling out his own good work with last season's disappointment of relegation back to the Championship.

He said in June: “We had 3 years of exciting football with Marcelo and an historical moments for the Club. I am sorry it didn’t end as I wanted and I disappointed you all. We did mistakes and we paid a big price for it. I am sure the Club is in good hands and have a bright future.”