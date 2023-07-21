Highlights Leeds United will earn a seven-figure windfall, potentially up to £1.25 million, from Elia Caprile's move from Bari to Napoli.

Leeds United are set to earn a seven-figure windfall from the deal involving Bari and Napoli for Elia Caprile.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the former Leeds goalkeeper is set to make the switch to the Serie A title holders.

A deal worth around €6 to 7 million (£5.1 to 6 million) has been agreed between the two Italian sides.

Caprile played for Leeds from 2020 to 2022, but never actually featured in the first team squad during his two-years at Elland Road.

He was sold to Bari last summer in a three-year deal, joining the Serie B side after spending a year on loan with Pro Patria in the third tier.

How much will Leeds United earn from Elia Caprile’s move to Napoli?

Leeds negotiated a sell-on clause in their deal to sell Caprile last summer.

That sell-on clause was worth 25 per cent, meaning that the club stands to earn up to £1.25 million from this deal.

While this won’t be a massive sum in the grand scheme of things, this will still be a welcome injection of cash for the Championship side as they look to get active in the summer transfer window.

Relegation to the second tier has had a big impact on the club’s summer plans, with several key players being linked with a move away from Yorkshire.

Daniel Farke has been appointed to bring the team back to the top flight at the first attempt.

49ers Enterprises have also taken full control of the club following the purchase of Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in Leeds.

There has been a lot of upheaval at Elland Road in recent weeks, with the Championship season set to begin early next month.

How has Elia Caprile fared since leaving Leeds United?

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances in the league last season for the Serie B side as they finished third in the table.

Bari were unable to gain promotion to the top flight, but Caprile still earned plenty of plaudits for his performances between the sticks.

The shot stopper conceded just 33 goals, with the team having the overall fifth best defensive record in the division.

As part of his agreement to join the Scudetto holders, Caprile will move out on loan to fellow Serie A side Empoli.

Empoli finished 14th in the Italian first division last season, comfortably finishing mid-table.

How valuable will this seven-figure windfall be for Leeds United?

Considering the Italian was not someone who ever made an impact on the first team squad at Leeds, this is really smart business for the club.

The value of a sell-on clause can be so important to teams and have proven a smart negotiating tactic in recent years.

Caprile enhanced his reputation during his time away from Leeds, but the Whites still helped his development into senior football and found him a suitable next step in his career last summer.

So earning over £1 million in this deal has made this a worthwhile endeavour for the Championship side, all things considered.