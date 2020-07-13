Leeds United set for relieving player boost ahead of Barnsley meeting

Marcelo Bielsa is confident that Leeds United will be able to call on Kalvin Phillips on Thursday against Barnsley, despite the fact that the midfielder was seen with heavy strapping on his left-leg during yesterday’s 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Leeds were 1-0 winners in Swansea thanks to a late winner from Pablo Hernandez, but there was concern over Phillips. The midfielder was heavily strapped for the second-half and was visibly uncomfortable despite playing until the end of the game.

Given the nature of the Championship’s run-in this season, there’s a short turnaround for Leeds and they are back in action on Thursday when Barnsley visit Elland Road.

As per Leeds Live, Bielsa has confirmed that the club are hopeful with regard to Phillips: “Yes, we think he will be able on Thursday. We have four more days yet, so we have time to verify and analyse the situation.”

The 24-year-old has been a huge part of Leeds’ push for promotion this season and he’s a specialised individual in terms of Bielsa’s options at holding midfield.

Ben White, who has played the bulk of his season at centre-back, can step into that holding midfield role and did well pre-postponement.

The Verdict

This is good news for Leeds.

Ben White is a brilliant centre-back and on the odd occasion, he is a good alternative to Phillips in midfield.

However, there is no comparison to be made between the two in terms of what is better for the side.

Phillips is the Championship’s best and Leeds need him available.

