Leeds United could be set for a much-needed cash windfall MK Dons striker Max Dean completes a reported switch to Toulouse this summer.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who have claimed that the Yorkshire side could raise up to £750,000 if the striker does move to Ligue 1 in the coming weeks.

The outlet claims that Leeds have a very favourable sell-on clause of 50% of any future sale of their former striker, who made the move to Stadium:MK in the January of 2023, having failed to make an appearance for the Elland Road outfit.

With the French side lodging a bid with last season’s fourth tier playoff contestants in the region of £1-1.5 million, it could offer Daniel Farke’s side an unexpected cash boost in their race to meet EFL financial regulations.

Max Dean transfer from MK Dons to Toulouse could help former side Leeds United

Last season proved to be something of a breakthrough season for Dean, who plundered 15 goals in 29 league appearances for the Dons, as they rallied under the management of former Newcastle United man Mike Williamson.

After joining the club midway through the season, the ex-Gateshead boss took the side all the way into the playoff spots in the fourth tier, before losing out to eventual winners Crawley Town in the semi-finals.

Their young frontman was paramount to their plans for much of the campaign, with a run of nine goals in ten games in the run up to Christmas proving his clinical abilities in front of goal.

Another run of six goals in five matches towards the end of the campaign continued to keep his side upwardly mobile, as they looked to challenge for an automatic promotion spot in League Two before missing out to Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Wrexham.

That red-hot form in front of goal has been enough to lure the French side into a move this summer, as they look to build on their eleventh-placed finish in the previous campaign.

Max Dean's stats for MK Dons across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 9 1 0 2023/24 34 19 5 Total 43 20 5

Dean could be reunited with a former Leeds teammate if he does make the move to France this summer, with Whites defender Charlie Cresswell also making the move to the top flight outfit this summer, in a £3.8 million move.

Max Dean sell-on fee will help Leeds United amid financial restraints

Leeds United’s financial difficulties have been well-documented of late, with the Yorkshire side having to raise funds to adhere to the EFL’s financial spending rules.

The Daily Mail have reported that Farke’s side will need to raise £100 million to balance the books this summer, having failed to bounce straight back to the Premier League, following their playoff final defeat to Southampton.

That has resulted in plenty of players rumoured to be departing Elland Road this summer, with Archie Gray [pictured] the most high-profile transfer so far, as the young star made the £40 million move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

As well as Gray and the aforementioned Cresswell, defensive midfielder Marc Roca has completed a move to La Liga side Real Betis, while rumours persist over the future of Crysencio Summerville with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG all said to be interested in the Dutchman.