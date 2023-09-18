Leeds United are set to offer Wilfried Gnonto a pay-rise as part of their upcoming contract negotiations.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are prepared to increase his weekly wage in an attempt to stave off any potential January transfer interest.

It was revealed last week that Leeds were planning to open talks with the 19-year-old over a new contract.

The Championship side are keen to hold onto the Italian given his importance to the first team squad at Elland Road.

Gnonto was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer transfer window, but Leeds held firm to keep the player beyond the deadline.

Who is interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

A number of clubs were linked with a potential move for the Leeds forward following the club’s relegation to the second division.

Gnonto had an impressive first campaign with the Yorkshire outfit, but he was unable to prevent the team from falling out of the Premier League as they finished 19th in the table.

The youngster contributed two goals and four assists from 24 appearances in the top flight, earning a lot of praise with his performances.

This led to speculation linking him with a move away, with Everton most heavily involved.

It was reported that the Merseyside club made offers worth as much as £25 million to try and secure the Leeds player.

The Toffees were even weighing up an offer with a value closer to £30 million, but ultimately ended up not bothering given persistence that they would not sell the player this summer.

Leeds refused to budge on their stance that the attacker was not for sale amid intense transfer pressure.

A fee in the region of £30 million would have represented a huge profit on the roughly £4 million they paid to sign Gnonto from FC Zurich in the summer of 2022.

How has Wilfried Gnonto been this season?

Gnonto refused to play for the team in the latter stages of August as this transfer saga marched on.

But the winger returned to action once it became clear that a move would not materialise.

The Italian has made four appearances in the Championship so far this campaign, contributing one goal to Daniel Farke’s side.

Farke has overseen two wins from the team’s opening six games of the new season, earning the team a 10th place position.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last four games, with a clash away to Hull City up next on Wednesday evening.

Should Leeds United offer Wilfried Gnonto a pay-rise?

According to Capology, Leeds pay Gnonto a salary worth £20,000-a-week, which puts him on the lower end of the scale when it comes to first team regulars.

So a pay rise would be a better reflection of his importance to the squad going forward.

It should also help convince him to stay with the club for a longer-term, as a move to the Premier League likely would have been quite lucrative.

Gnonto could be key to getting the team back to the Premier League quickly, so rewarding him with a new contract makes sense if it can also stave of any January transfer window interest.