Leeds United are expected to return with another offer to sign Ben Godfrey from Everton before the January window closes.

According to Football Transfers, the Whites are preparing another bid to sign the centre-back from the Toffees before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds had an initial loan offer rejected by the Premier League club, but that has not deterred the Championship side from continuing their pursuit of the player.

The Yorkshire outfit have yet to make any transfer additions this month, but have seen the likes of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence depart.

This has led to speculation that the club will look to make defensive reinforcements before the winter market closes, with the team now looking a little light in that area.

Ben Godfrey transfer latest

Daniel Farke is said to be pushing for a move to reunite with Godfrey at Elland Road, having previously worked with the defender at Norwich City.

The pair enjoyed success together, earning promotion to the Premier League at Carrow Road.

Farke is looking to replicate that success with Leeds, with the team aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Everton are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this January, but found an opening offer from the Whites to be unacceptable.

Leeds face competition from abroad, with AC Milan eyeing a deal to sign the defender.

The Italian outfit can offer European football, as well as the likelihood of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Ben Godrey's importance to Everton

Godfrey has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park since the arrival of Sean Dyche as manager.

The defender has played just twice in the Premier League so far this season, amounting to a total of just 91 minutes of game time in the top flight.

He last featured for Everton in a 2-0 win over Burnley in December, with his only other league appearance coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in September.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, two points behind second place Ipswich Town.

Farke’s side has played a game more than their automatic promotion rivals, with the team beating Norwich City last week to move closer to the top two spots.

A Patrick Bamford strike early in the first half sealed all three points against the manager’s former club.

Next up for Leeds is a clash away to Bristol City on 2 February, meaning the team doesn’t play again until after the transfer window closes.

Godfrey pursuit is coming to a head

Leeds’ pursuit of Godfrey will come to a resolution one way or the other this week, with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

Time is running out on completing a deal, and Leeds still have a lot of work to do to get this move over the line.

While Godfrey can play out on the left flank, it is surprising that Farke isn’t prioritising full-back additions more than at centre-back.

Supporters will be hoping that more than one addition is made, as the team could be left looking quite bare in defence if nobody arrives before the deadline.

That could have a detrimental impact on the club’s promotion push if injuries begin to pile up in the coming months.