Highlights Leeds United generated cash through player sales during their summer window following relegation from the Premier League.

Barcelona's financial troubles have resulted in them owing money to various clubs, including Leeds for Raphinha's transfer.

The money owed by Barcelona to Leeds will provide a boost to the club's transfer kitty and help address squad deficiencies.

Leeds United generated plenty of cash across a busy 2023 summer window by sanctioning a wide range of player sales.

It was a natural action in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League, where asset-stripping often forces hands owing to the paramount importance of leveling out the wage bill upon the drop in divisions.

Of course, the Championship is not the financial dreamland that the top-flight of English football is in this day and age, and parachute payments are not enough for clubs like Leeds who have a bulk of substantially high-earners on their books.

So big-name departures are no new concept at Leeds, and the Whites' most significant one of that in their second Premier League stay came last summer through Raphinha's transfer to Barcelona.

The tricky Brazilian winger was signed for £17m from Rennes and Leeds soon saw good on that investment, as he repaid them with 17 goals and a further 12 assists in the league across the subsequent two seasons, all the while frequently enthralling Elland Road with his flair and craft on the ball.

As you'd expect, those dazzling displays didn't fly under the radar and Spanish juggernaut Barcelona eventually won the race for his much-coveted signature last July, generating Leeds' highest ever received fee by coughing up a £55m figure.

That hasn't been paid, though.

Barcelona's ongoing financial peril has been well-documented and it's prevented them from paying fees in full to begin with.

They're believed to owe money to a lot of clubs across the continent and, as per a recent revelation, Leeds are no exception and can now expect to receive an imminent injection of funds through the Raphinha deal.

How much will Leeds United receive from Barcelona for Raphinha?

According to Spanish outlet ARA, Barcelona have a number of outstanding payments to make for players and one just happens to be due to Leeds in the near future.

Stars such as Ferran Torres, Frenkie De Jong and Robert Lewandowski are also mentioned in the report, where it states that short and long-term payments are owed to Manchester City, Ajax and Bayern Munich respectively.

However, Leeds find themselves in the short-term bracket.

The finding claims that Barcelona still owe €38m (£32.8m) and £20m of that total sum is due to be paid in the 'short-term', whereas it adds that Leeds 'factored its rights to collect through a financial institution'.

Will Leeds United benefit from Barcelona paying owed money for Raphinha?

As we're now a quarter of the way through the campaign, this news will be music to the ears of the Whites faithful.

It's October and there's not too long to go until the January window rolls around, so it'll certainly a huge benefit to Leeds' promotion ambitions if they have an enhanced transfer kitty to play with by the turn of the year.

Daniel Farke's side have found form as of late and have headed into the international break with four victories from their last six outings to propel themselves into the play-offs and really put the gears in motion for their potential return to the top-flight with immediate effect.

Yet, there are still some lingering concerns over their squad depth in certain areas and a £20m boost would surely serve to iron out said deficiencies.