Leeds United could be set for a cash windfall, with former player Elia Caprile on the verge of a move to Serie A champions Napoli.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds' youth set-up in January 2020 from Chievo Verona, and departed in 2022 to join Serie B side SSC Bari.

During his stint in West Yorkshire, Caprile mainly featured for the club's U-23 side and received several call-ups to the first-team under manager Marcelo Bielsa, but never made an appearance for the senior side.

In August 2021, Caprile was loaned by Leeds to Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria 1919, where he made his debut as a professional and appeared 39 times, conceding 46 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

On 13 July 2022, it was announced that Caprile had completed a permanent transfer to Bari on a three-year deal, ending his short stay in West Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old has been a major success story for Bari, playing 43 times for the Serie B side, and keeping 16 clean sheets in his time there so far.

Last season, he helped guide them to third place in the table, but they lost out in the play-offs, with Cagliari gaining promotion back to Serie A.

Caprile's performances have aroused interest from the top end of the Serie A this season, with Napoli reported to be growing increasingly keen on signing the stopper in January – per Sky Italia, relayed by Si Gonfia La Rete.

What's the latest on Caprile's future? Do Leeds have a sell-on clause?

Napoli's interest has remained through to the summer transfer window, with Gianluca Di Marzio explaining that a deal for the young goalkeeper is close.

It is not yet agreed, but thought to be close, and an added detail is that he will join Empoli immediately as part of the deal. Empoli are looking for a new number one having sold Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham Hotspur.

No fee has been touted yet, but the Whites could be set to make some money from the deal, as Si Gonfia La Rete report that they hold a 50% sell-on clause in his deal at Bari.

It had proved to be a stumbling block for the likes of Napoli and SL Benfica previously, but if any agreement is now struck to take Caprile from Bari - it would see Leeds take half of the transfer fee.

Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth is in support of the deal:

Smyth added that he believes there is the reported sell-on clause in the contract.

Caprile to Napoli

Leeds fans will be hoping this goes through, given that they have mostly received loan fees this window for any departing players.

You can see why they invested in Caprile a few years ago when they signed him back in 2020, because he undoubtedly has the talent and the sell-on clause being inserted into the deal is testament to that.

It’s a shame that Leeds weren't able to fulfill more of his potential at Elland Road, especially as they are now in the market for other 'keepers this summer.

Hopefully this deal is secured for Caprile to move to Napoli and be loaned to Empoli, because that would be a huge step in the youngster’s career.