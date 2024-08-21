Highlights Leeds United close in on Largie Ramazani, an exciting winger from UD Almeria, for a fee of around €11.7 million.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Leeds United are set to sign Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria, with the player heading to England for a medical.

Leeds and Daniel Farke will be desperate to add at least one forward to bolster their attacking ranks before the transfer deadline, especially a player who is capable of a moment of magic in the final third to be decisive in big moments.

Crysencio Summerville's departure felt inevitable, but Georginio Rutter's now left Willy Gnonto as the key man in attack. It is especially pertinent that Leeds don't sell themselves short in terms of quality attacking players following Summerville's exit to West Ham and Rutter's to Brighton.

Leeds were always likely to see some departures, and have struggled to maintain the strength of their starting 11 following their play-off final loss to Southampton in May, with three of the players heading to the Premier League, while Kamara has joined Stade Rennais in Ligue 1.

With such little time left in the window, Leeds have been chasing numerous players in an attempt to build the quality back up in their squad. A winger, an attacking midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, and a full-back are all thought to be high on the agenda.

It appears as though they are about to recruit a winger, and it was revealed last week that Ramazani was in talks to extend his contract at the recently relegated Spanish side, but Leeds had attempted to sign the wide forward this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The latest comes from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who states that a fee of around €11.7 million (£10 million) has been agreed in the total package, including the add-ons, with a 15% sell-on clause to bring the dynamic winger to Elland Road.

Largie Ramazani's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (21/08/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United U-18 30 4 8 Manchester U-23 18 11 2 Manchester United 1 0 0 UD Almeria 128 22 9

Daniel Farke's side are desperate for attacking reinforcements, and he has been booked in for a medical and is set to sign for Leeds in the coming days, should all go to plan.

Largie Ramazani could be the ideal Crysencio Summerville replacement

The 23-year-old ex-Man United attacker scored three goals and picked up five assists in La Liga last season, and has already found the back of the net in the second tier of Spanish football in 2024/25.

He was a shining light for Almeria last season, despite their relegation. He's got just one year remaining on his deal, and he's only 23, so has plenty of room to develop and improve.

He would no doubt relish a shot at trying to get promoted back into the top-flight. He's got the speed and directness to be a solid alternative to Summerville, whilst his output should be strong in a dominant second tier side.

Ramazani is a player who will be a big differential in the final third, alongside the likes of Gnonto, Dan James, and Mateo Joseph as well. Leeds replacing Summerville with a similar profile was paramount, and the young Belgian is exactly that.

He has big boots to fill in that sense, with the Championship Player of the Year scoring 21 and assisting a further 10 last season in 49 games in all competitions.