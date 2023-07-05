Daniel Farke is expected to be handed aggressive backing in the transfer window this summer.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the new Leeds United manager will be given the support of the new owners in the coming weeks, once the takeover deal is finalised.

Farke was officially confirmed as the new Leeds manager on Tuesday evening, completing a thorough interview process that has been undertaken over the last several weeks.

The Whites are still awaiting EFL approval to complete their proposed takeover, with 49ers Enterprises set to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent stake in the club to give them 100 per cent control of Leeds.

Who is Daniel Farke?

Farke will be remembered by many in English football for his four-year stint at Norwich City, where he twice led the club to the Championship title.

The German was replaced in late 2021 after a poor start to the club’s second attempt at Premier League football in his tenure.

The Canaries were ultimately relegated that campaign, with Dean Smith unable to turn things around.

Meanwhile, Farke went back to his native Germany to take on the role of Borussia Monchengladbach manager.

The 46-year-old led the team to a 10th place finish in the Bundesliga before departing at the end of the season.

What can we expect from Leeds United in the transfer window this summer?

Leeds are set to be very busy in the transfer window, with a number of departures expected.

Relegation to the Championship raised doubts over the futures of several first team members.

Tyler Roberts has already departed Elland Road, signing for Birmingham City, but a number of his former teammates have been linked with moves away from the club.

In turn, Leeds are planning an aggressive approach to the window, with the club prepared to keep a high wage bill in order to help Farke lead the team back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It remains to be seen who will be targeted by the German, who worked under sporting director Stuart Webber during his time at Carrow Road.

Webber is expected to reunite with Farke at Elland Road, but the 39-year-old is still serving out his notice period with the Norfolk club, so will not be available this summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch are just three of several players that have been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Will an aggressive approach to the transfer window work for Leeds United?

Keeping a high wage bill is a big risk for the club as it could leave them with very little wiggle room financially if promotion isn’t secured the first time around.

Farke has an impeccable track record in the Championship, so it will be hoped he can lead the team to the same success he achieved at Norwich.

But this is set to be a competitive season, with several big clubs vying for a place in the Premier League.

Transfer business will be key to Leeds having a successful campaign, but a lot of work still needs to be done between now and deadline day.