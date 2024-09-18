Daniel Farke’s position at Leeds United is not under threat just yet.

According to Football Insider, the Whites board are not planning for a change in manager for the time being.

Farke has been with the Yorkshire outfit since the summer of 2023, and guided the team to the play-off final last season.

However, a tricky start to the new campaign has seen him come under a bit of pressure, with the team winning just two of their opening five fixtures.

Leeds are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt, having been relegated prior to Farke’s appointment.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds future latest

It has been claimed that Farke’s position at Elland Road is not currently under threat.

It was previously reported by Football Insider that the German was coming under pressure after an underwhelming start.

However, it is understood that he is set to remain at the helm ahead of this weekend’s upcoming fixture with bottom of the table Cardiff City.

The pressure on Farke increased after last weekend’s loss to possible promotion rivals Burnley at Elland Road.

A Luca Koleosho strike separated the sides as the game finished 1-0 in favour of Scott Parker’s side.

Draws against Portsmouth and West Brom have seen the Whites earn just eight points from a possible 15, five fewer than the current league leaders.

The 47-year-old was appointed on a four-year contract, meaning he will be with the club until 2027, and is not yet even halfway through his initial deal.

However, if the team’s underwhelming start continues then the Leeds board may be forced to act and replace him as head coach.

It has been reported that his long-term future is far from guaranteed, keeping some pressure on him to get results in the immediate term.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United record

Michael Beale's Sunderland record - as of September 18th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 61 33 14 14 54.1

Farke has overseen 61 games for Leeds since joining the club last year, with the team winning 33 and losing 14.

Leeds finished third in the Championship table last year, but missed out on promotion with a play-off final defeat to Southampton.

The Whites also saw a number of key players depart during the summer window following that loss, with the likes of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara exiting.

Last season’s EFL player of the year, Crysencio Summerville, was also sold to West Ham, after the Dutchman had contributed 19 goals and nine assists from 43 regular season appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Farke sacking would be harsh at this stage

Leeds’ results haven’t been the best so far this season, but it has only been five games and their performances have been positive.

It is too soon in the season to suggest a change of manager is needed, as there’s plenty of evidence that Farke is the man to bring Leeds forward.

He has two previous promotions to the Premier League on his CV, and the team overcame a slow start last year to get back into automatic promotion contention.

Given the difficult summer the club’s just had, he deserves time to figure things out with the squad that he’s got left behind.