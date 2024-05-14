Highlights Leeds United willing to accept up to £12 million for Aaronson transfer this summer to prepare for next season.

Leeds United are willing to accept offers worth up to £12 million for Brenden Aaronson this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are prepared to cash in on the USA international during the upcoming transfer window.

Aaronson joined the Yorkshire outfit from RB Salzburg in a deal worth a reported £24.7 million in the summer of 2022.

However, he was loaned out to Bundesliga side Union Berlin last year following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The playmaker has featured 29 times in the German top flight this campaign, including 13 starts, and has contributed two goals and one assist so far (all stats from Fbref).

Brenden Aaronson transfer latest

Leeds are prepared to cash in on Aaronson this summer, regardless of which division they’ll be competing in next season.

The Whites are still in contention for promotion to the Premier League, and will face Norwich City in the play-off semi-final second leg this midweek.

But the club is planning for life without Aaronson whether they remain in the Championship or are competing in the top flight once again.

It is believed that Union Berlin have no interest in sealing a permanent deal to sign Aaronson, meaning he will return to Elland Road at the end of the campaign.

But the Championship side has knocked down his asking price to £12 million in a bid to get him off the books this summer.

That would represent less than half of the fee paid to sign the American just two years ago.

However, Daniel Farke has no plans to use him in the first team squad next year, which has led to the decision to try and cash in on him in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen what level of interest will be shown in Aaronson ahead of his return to Elland Road.

Leeds will face the Canaries in the second leg of their play-off semi-finals on Thursday evening.

Leeds United’s loanees

Leeds United players currently out on loan - per Transfermarkt.com Player Name Loan Club Contract expiration at Leeds Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle 2026 Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday 2024 Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach 2027 Brenden Aaronson Union Berlin 2027 Jack Harrison Everton 2028 Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma 2027 Marc Roca Real Betis 2026 Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough 2026 Cody Drameh Birmingham City 2024 Diego Llorente AS Roma 2026 Luke Ayling Middlesbrough 2024

Leeds have a number of players that have spent the campaign out on loan this year.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Marc Roca and Max Wober all departed Elland Road after the club’s relegation to the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether any of these players will ever play for the club again, but sales are expected this transfer window.

The Whites won’t be able to make concrete transfer plans until their league status is known, which might not be decided until the play-off final on 26 May.

Aaronson’s sale will raise important funds

While a significant loss on Aaronson is not the greatest bit of business Leeds have agreed, a £12 million fee coming in would be good for their finances.

There was excitement surrounding the attacking midfielder when he signed but he has become a divisive figure among the Elland Road faithful and few will be gutted to see him go.

Leeds’ transfer planning will really depend on what league they’re competing in next year.

But a decision like this does help them get a head start regardless, as they can already get to work on looking for potential buyers.

It is likely that a number of the club’s loaned out players will be sold permanently this summer, especially if promotion to the Premier League is secured.