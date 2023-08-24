Highlights Leeds United's transfer target Nadiem Amiri is not interested in leaving the Bundesliga to join the Championship.

Amiri's current club, Bayer Leverkusen, is open to accepting the fee offered by Leeds for his transfer.

If Amiri decides to join Leeds, it could impact Southampton's pursuit of Nathan Tella, with Leverkusen potentially using the funds from the sale to make an improved offer for the Southampton winger.

Leeds United transfer target Nadiem Amiri reportedly doesn't see himself leaving Germany's top flight league to join the Whites England's second division.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. He's been with the club for the past four years after being purchased from fellow German club Hoffenheim for just under £8 million, according to SofaScore.

The Daily Mail have said that Leeds have made a bid for the midfielder as the club's manager, Daniel Farke, is keen to bring him to Elland Road to help the side in their fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

While German football magazine Kicker have reported that Leverkusen would be willing to accept the fee that Leeds are willing to pay for Amiri.

However, the player isn't convinced by the move, according to the German outlet. They reported that as of Wednesday, he had not been able to convince himself that a move to the Championship was right for him.

Who is Nadiem Amiri?

The German attacking midfielder has made five appearances for his country; the last one being in 2020.

Last year, in the Bundesliga, he contributed five goal contributions in 25 appearances for Leverkusen - though he only started nine of those 25 games.

The 26-year-old has also played in Italy's top league, Serie A. He was on loan at Genoa, two seasons ago, but, again, he struggled. He only registered one assist in his 13 league games with the club.

Amiri hasn't been massively impactful for Leverkusen since the 2020/21 season. Even then he was only directly involved in eight goals in just under 30 appearances.

How are Southampton impacted by Leeds United's Nadiem Amiri pursuit?

As reported by Kicker, the money that Leeds are offering for Amiri would likely secure the deal on the clubs' side of things. Amiri is into the final year of his contract and Leverkusen are happy to sell him.

It is reportedly unknown what would happen if the player's camp stands firm on their desire to not go to the English second tier.

Any money that Leverkusen may get from the sale could go towards a Championship player coming their way.

Kicker has reported that the German club are interested in buying Southampton star Nathan Tella. They have said that money generated from the sale of the 26-year-old will help the club's financial firepower in pursuit of the winger.

When he was on loan at Burnley, last year, Tella was one of the team's standout players. He found the back of the net 17 times in last year's Championship campaign, as well as five assists to go along with it.

He is back in the Championship, this year, with his parent club Southampton. He's made two goal contributions so far this season.

The Bundesliga club are thought to have made an offer of €18 million (£15.4m) for the 24-year-old but that falls short of what the Saints valuation as they want in excess of €20 million (£17.1m) for Tella.

So if Amiri were to change his mind and agree to join Leeds, it could, in turn, weaken one of the Whites' promotion rivals.