Leeds United seemingly out of contention in race for duo

Leeds United have seemingly ruled out moves for veteran pair Claudio Bravo and Mauricio Isla, with a report by Chilean publication La Cuarta confirming that the Whites have no interest at present in either player.

Both players are of course familiar to Marcelo Bielsa from the manager’s stint in charge of the Chile national team, with both players playing a major role in the Argentine’s squad at the time.

Former Barcelona keeper Bravo is currently on the books of Manchester City as he continues to play deputy to Ederson between the sticks for Pep Guardiola’s side, whilst Isla recently became a free agent after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

With over 230 caps between them, the experienced duo would have certainly added plenty of leadership to Leeds United ranks, however, it appears that Bielsa is more focused on signing players which have more youth on their side as he prepares for the club’s Premier League return.

Meanwhile, the Whites are continuing to monitor Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard with a view to making a move for the French hotshot this summer.

The Verdict

It is fair to say that any reports of Leeds making moves for either of these players were non-starters with both players being on the wrong side of 30, there was little chance of Bielsa pursuing either of them.

The Whites are well stocked in both the full back and goalkeeping positions, with need for depth required in areas such as the final third and in central defence at present.

It is yet unclear as to how many players the club are looking to bring in but it is almost certain that a central defender will be on their wish list following the end of Ben White’s loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Whilst it has also been made clear that a new forward is on the agenda, with Patrick Bamford currently lacking any real competition for his spot as the lone striker at the time of writing.