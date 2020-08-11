Leeds United see bid rejected by club for EFL talent

Leeds United have seen their bid for Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk rejected according to a report from Football Insider.

It is claimed that the Whites had a bid of £30,000 rejected by the Latics, although it remains to be seen as to whether another offer will be made by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Wigan’s financial troubles saw them relegated into League One this season, as they were handed a 12 point deduction at the end of the 2019/20 season.

It means that it’s likely that they’ll be facing considerable interest from other clubs in their players heading into the summer transfer window.

Wigan have already lost one young talent to Leeds, with the club confirming that Joe Gelhardt had joined the Yorkshire-based side on a four-year deal.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the Championship in convincing style under Bielsa’s management.

The Whites finished top of the second-tier standings, and an impressive ten points clear of West Brom, who also won promotion automatically.

The Verdict:

You’d imagine they’ll go back in with another offer.

Wigan’s financial position is unstable to say the least at this moment in time, and I would be surprised if Leeds weren’t to take advantage of this by signing McGurk.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him it seems, and I think a move to Leeds will be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Leeds have already shown that there is a clear pathway through to the first-team, and that’ll surely tempt McGurk this summer.