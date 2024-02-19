Highlights Leeds United saw an offer to sign Milot Rashica rejected by Besiktas, with the player reportedly happy in Turkey.

Leeds United have seen an attempt to sign Milot Rashica from Besiktas rejected.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the Whites have attempted to sign the former Norwich City playmaker.

Rashica signed for the Super Lig side last summer, arriving from Norwich City in a deal worth a reported €5.25 million (£4.5 million).

The forward previously spent time on loan at Galatasaray prior to his move to Besiktas, having struggled with the Canaries following Daniel Farke’s departure as manager.

Farke is now looking to reunite with the 27-year-old, with the German currently in charge at Elland Road.

Milot Rashica’s Leeds United interest

The Kosovo international is subject to transfer interest from Leeds ahead of the summer window.

It has been claimed that an offer was made in recent days worth up to €7 million (£6 million) by the English club.

It is believed that this deal has been made with a view to signing Rashica in the summer, with Leeds already planning for next season.

The Yorkshire outfit is currently embroiled in an intense promotion battle at the top of the Championship table, making it far from certain just yet that they will be competing in the Premier League again next year.

This could complicate their future plans until the end of the season, making it difficult to secure deals like this early.

Regardless, Besiktas turned down the offer, with the club keen to hold onto the player beyond this term.

Rashica has been an important players for the team this year, contributing four goals and one assist from 18 appearances in the league, with the side chasing European qualification.

The player has a contract with Besiktas until the summer of 2027, meaning they are in no rush to cash in.

It is also understood that he is happy in Turkey, and that he will not push for a move away from the club.

Leeds United league position

Farke was in charge at Norwich when the Norfolk outfit signed Rashica from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2021.

The Canaries were preparing for life in the Premier League, and struck a deal with the Bundesliga outfit worth £9.4 million.

Leeds will be hoping to be back in the top flight next year themselves, with Farke looking to earn his third promotion from the Championship as a manager.

The Whites are currently occupying an automatic promotion place, but third place Southampton are just two points behind and hold a game in hand.

Next up for Leeds is a big home game against leaders Leicester City on 23 February.

Potential Rashica reunion at Leeds

Rashica is someone Farke will know well from their time together at Norwich.

It would be a surprise if they were to reunite, but it could be a smart option to bolster their attacking options if they do get promoted.

However, Rashica seems settled in Turkey and has been performing well for Besiktas, so it remains to be seen if he can be convinced to change clubs yet again.

If Leeds fail to gain promotion, then it is extremely difficult to see this deal happening, so it will likely hinge on the team’s top flight status going into the summer.