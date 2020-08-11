Leeds United secure latest young signing

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Linfield man Charlie Allen with the Whites’ official channels revealing the news.

The Whites have been quick to move after good young players in recent days with Joe Gelhardt joining from Wigan Athletic and now Allen is joining him.

Another bright young attacking player, Allen won’t be in the first-team just yet but he is set to be playing in the youth teams at the club and will be eager to develop and learn.

The Whites have signed some real prospects in recent times and that is once again testament to their plan of building for the future, not just the next season.

Clearly, Allen is one to watch after impressing for Linfield at such a young age and Whites will look forward to his progress.

The Verdict

It’s another signing for the future for the men from Elland Road and Allen will be keen to learn as much as he can from his new coaches.

So many players have progressed at Leeds and gone on to have top careers and, though he is just starting out, that will be the aim for the new arrival.

The hard work starts now, then, and many will be watching his progress with a keen eye.