After missing out on promotion to the Premier League just a few months earlier, the summer of 2019 was an exciting time at Leeds United as Marcelo Bielsa looked to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Argentine manager had transformed Leeds in his first season in charge, and while missing out on the Premier League was a huge blow, he was determined to take the club up in his second season.

It's not too dissimilar a situation to where Leeds find themselves now, and after losing the play-off final last season in their first campaign back in the second tier, Daniel Farke will be looking to finish the job and win promotion this season.

While the Whites already have one of, if not, the best squads in the Championship, the January transfer window allows Farke to strengthen his side, and he should take a leaf out of Bielsa's book from the summer of 2019 and make a high-profile loan addition, like the Argentine did with Eddie Nketiah five-and-half years ago.

Leeds United should search for repeat of Eddie Nketiah 2019 loan signing

The 2018/19 season saw Leeds earn their respect back after a number of tough campaigns, and with a manager like Bielsa in charge, Leeds had one of the most well-respected bosses in world football.

This worked to their advantage when it came to signing players, and they struck a deal with Arsenal to sign highly-rated striker Nketiah on a season-long loan in the summer of 2019.

The striker had made a number of first-team appearances for the Gunners the previous season and had developed a reputation as one of the country's most promising prospects, so it looked a real coup for the Whites, and it showed that they meant business.

The striker actually struggled for regular football at Elland Road, starting just two Championship games, as he was behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order, but he still managed to score three times in the league and a further two goals in the EFL Cup, to take his tally to five goals in 19 appearances for the club.

Eddie Nketiah's time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Championship 17 3 0 EFL Cup 2 2 0

Nketiah was recalled in January by Arsenal and played regularly for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta during the second half of the season, and while his time at Elland Road may not have been a huge success, it put the foundations in place to become a Premier League-standard striker.

A high-profile signing similar to Nketiah's in 2019 could well make all the difference when it comes to winning promotion this season, and Leeds should be ambitious in the transfer market this month.

A high-profile signing would be a huge boost to Leeds United's promotion hopes

Leeds have already made two loan signings from Premier League clubs this season, signing Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon on loan from AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham respectively, but a club of Leeds' stature could be able to sign players with an even higher profile.

Not only would a high-profile signing improve Farke's squad, but it would give supporters increased optimism that they'll seal promotion, while also making their promotion rivals sit-up and take notice of them.

It would freshen up the squad, and give Leeds that extra bit of quality which would come in handy when it comes to getting promotion over the line.

Related Leeds United's chances of signing Man City man James McAtee emerge It seems unlikely that McAtee will end up making the move to Elland Road during the summer window.

Of course, it's not always easy to go out there and make high-profile signings, but if there are players on the fringes of Premier League starting XIs or have fallen out of favour, then Leeds should be all over it.

Their Championship status may also help them when it comes to securing a high-profile loan, because Premier League clubs may not want to loan players to other clubs in the top-flight, but they may be willing to loan players to Leeds.

Bielsa and Victor Orta pulled off a high-profile loan signing in the summer of 2019 and Leeds should look to replicate that this month to give themselves the best chance of promotion.