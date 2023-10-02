Highlights Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is still building up his fitness during his loan spell with Everton, according to manager Sean Dyche.

Harrison made his debut for Everton in their 2-1 win against Aston Villa last week, completing 65 minutes, and also appeared as a substitute against Luton.

Dyche believes that once Harrison reaches full fitness, he has the potential to be an important player for Everton this season.

That's according to the Premier League side's manager, Sean Dyche, who is confident the 26-year-old will have plenty to offer his Toffees side once he reaches full fitness.

3 How have things gone for Harrison at Everton so far?

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Harrison was one of a number of players to depart Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

The winger's own particular move, saw hm join Everton - who themselves only narrowly avoided the drop last season - on loan for the remainder of the current campaign.

However, Harrison was carrying an injury when he arrived at Goodison Park, meaning he had to wait to make his debut for Everton.

That eventually came on Wednesday night, when he started the Toffees' 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the third round of the League Cup, completing 65 minutes of that match.

Harrison then backed that up with an appearance from the bench at half time in Everton's 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though Dyche believes that after some encouraging early outings, there is still more to come from the 26-year-old, particularly once he reaches full fitness.

2 What has Dyche had to say about Harrison at Everton?

Providing an update on Harrison amid his return to action with Everton, Dyche revealed that the winger continues to work hard to get himself up to full fitness.

But despite the minutes he is getting in training, the Toffees boss is well aware that only match action will get the Leeds loanee to where he fully needs to be.

Even so, he is confident that once he gets to that point, Harrison could be an important player for his side over the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking about Harrison, the Everton boss was quoted by Leeds Live as saying: "He's still getting to true fitness. I said about his performance at Villa how well he'd done.

"He's got plenty of training in his legs and in his body but it's different when you're playing in these games and he's only had 45 minutes I think it was, in a youth game, and then played on Wednesday, did well I thought, and came on again.

"He's building up that true fitness and sharpness but I think you can see there's talent there and there's an effective player."

Following that defeat to Luton at the weekend, Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, having taken just four points from their seven league games since the start of the campaign.

The Toffees are next in action on Saturday afternoon, in what could be a key game even at this early stage of the season, as they host Bournemouth - who are yet to win in the league - at Goodison Park.

1 Can Harrison be an important player for Everton this season?

It does feel as though Harrison may have the potential to be an important player for Everton over the rest of the campaign.

His early outings for the club have been encouraging, and he previously showed during his time with Leeds that he can make a positive impact at this level when on top form, both in terms of taking chances, and creating them.

Given the tough start to the campaign that Everton have endured, you certainly get the feeling that they need Harrison to produce more of that, over the course of the next few months.

As a result, you get the feeling Dyche and the rest of his staff, will be keen to see Harrison up to full fitness as quickly as possible.