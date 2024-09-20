Sammie Szmodics joined Ipswich Town from Blackburn Rovers despite interest from Leeds United this summer, and his recent comments will have Leeds fans wincing.

It didn't always look like Szmodics was going to leave Rovers, with reports suggesting that they were keen on tying him down to a new lucrative deal. But his performances from last season were always going to attract heavy attention, making it difficult to retain his services.

Szmodics departed Ewood Park following an incredible 2023/24 campaign in which he won the Championship Golden Boot, and prevented the club being relegated to League One thanks to his exploits. He led the Championship for goals last season with 27, and it meant his price point was initially set at £20 million by Blackburn, according to EADT.

Nick Mashiter of the BBC stated that Town would be unwilling to pay an inflated fee for Szmodics. Negotiations over the move had dragged on for close to a month, with Ipswich, at one point, becoming annoyed at the length of time the negotiations were taking.

Eventually a deal was struck, with the 28-year-old leaving a parting gift of a goal against Derby County on the opening weekend of the season, before heading to the Premier League in a deal that could rise to £11 million through add-ons.

Sammie Szmodics' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.62 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.50 Shots 3.32 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.12 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 2.70

Szmodics reacts to joining Ipswich Town with Kieran McKenna reveal

Blackburn were reluctant to sell the player to a team in the same division, amid interest from Leeds and Sheffield United. Szmodics also had a desire to play in the Premier League, which was eventually met. The Tractor Boys landed one of their key targets after managing to seal this deal.

A goal Szmodics scored that was popular among Blackburn and Ipswich fans alike came at Elland Road on April 13th. It inflicted Leeds' first defeat all season at home, but it was a significant goal in their opponent's bid to survive, whilst also having a huge impact on Ipswich's automatic promotion hopes in the process.

Szmodics has since revealed McKenna's first act after he joined the club. Speaking via TWTD, the forward said: “When I signed at Ipswich and had the first meeting in this room with the manager.

“He welcomed me to the team and said we’ve got a clip to show of Sam and he showed that goal,” Szmodics recalled.

“It obviously helped with Ipswich’s push for promotion and made a lot of Ipswich fans very happy.”

Related Action taken on Blackburn Rovers after Ipswich Town incident The FA have fined and warned Rovers over the misconduct of their fans in their Championship fixture versus Ipswich Town back in March.

Sammie Szmodics joins Ipswich Town from Blackburn Rovers

It was inevitable that Szmodics would leave Blackburn this summer, as the opportunity to move to Ipswich and move to the Premier League is too good to turn down, as well as being back in an area in which he was raised near to.

His goals were crucial to the club coming 19th in the table last season, avoiding relegation to the third tier by just three points. He will hope to have the same effect on Ipswich, albeit as a team in the top-flight where chances will be even harder to come by.

Szmodics’ departure this summer will come as a huge blow to John Eustace, who will be hoping to invest the funds earned from his sale in time. However, they have started the season extremely well, even after Szmodics' departure at the end of August.