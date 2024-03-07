Highlights Sam Greenwood's loan at Middlesbrough has boosted his game time and saw him contribute 5 goals and 3 assists in 29 matches.

Despite his improved performance, Middlesbrough may not trigger the £1.5 million option to buy him, leaving his future uncertain.

Greenwood faces a potential dilemma this summer, as Leeds may not have space for him in their squad, making his next move crucial for his career.

Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood could find himself in a difficult position this summer.

The Yorkshire side suffered relegation back to the Championship last season, so in the summer transfer window, there was a lot of turnover at the club.

Several players were brought in by new manager Daniel Farke, while others also left the club, most being permanent departures, but there were a few temporary exits as well, with Greenwood being one of them.

The 22-year-old left Leeds right near the end of the deadline, joining Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. But given how his spell at the Riverside Stadium has gone and the competition at Elland Road, Greenwood could find himself in no-man’s land this summer.

Sam Greenwood’s loan at Middlesbrough

Before joining Middlesbrough, Sam Greenwood played just 21 minutes of football for Leeds this season.

But the move to join Michael Carrick’s men has seen his opportunities increase significantly.

He has played a total of 29 games for Boro, with 28 of those appearances coming in the league.

In those appearances, Greenwood has grabbed five goals and chipped in with three assists, with these contributions mostly coming earlier on in the campaign.

The winger’s last contribution was in the win over Millwall in January, and that was him grabbing an assist in the 3-1 win. Greenwood’s last goal for Boro came in the win over Swansea City back in December.

His form has dipped dramatically while at Boro, with his place in the side not being as guaranteed as it once was.

A few months ago, it looked like Middlesbrough would likely trigger the reported £1.5 million option to buy that was agreed as part of the loan deal but that now seems far from guaranteed.

Sam Greenwood could find himself in no man's land this summer

Whenever a player goes out on loan, it usually means his parent club either can’t offer him the game time he needs or aren't convinced they have a future at the club and have given themselves time to decide what their next move will be.

Including a £1.5 million option to buy in the loan deal suggests Leeds motivation was the latter, with Farke likely seeing no place for him in a squad that includes the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, and Willy Gnonto.

The problem that the player now faces is that it's far from certain that Boro will stump up the cash to sign him permanently after this loan and the Whites don’t look like they have the room to offer him a pathway into their first team.

Sam Greenwood's 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough Total Matches played 29 Minutes per game 62 Goals 5 Assists 3 xG 5.48 xA 2.10 Big chances missed 5 Big chances created 2 Shots per game 2.0 Average rating 6.77 As per SofaScore.com (As it stands 6th March)

Greenwood has two years left to run at Elland Road and it now looks likely that he could find himself in no man's land in the summer - with the Teessiders not convinced enough to make a move and his parent club hoping to move him on.

It could be a crossroads moment for the attacker, who may well have some big decisions to make. His stats at Boro are evidence that he has the talent and quality to impact games at this level but is not yet doing it consistently enough.

His next move - be it a loan or permanent - needs to be to a club that will give him the minutes to find that consistency.