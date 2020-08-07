Leeds United ready to move ahead of Premier League rivals for 17-goal star

There’s a bid being prepared at Leeds United for the service of Said Benrahma, with the Whites looking to offer the forward a chance in the Premier League.

Leeds won the Championship by 10 points to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, but Brentford failed to join them, falling away in the automatic promotion race before losing the play-off final on Tuesday.

Naturally, there’s now floods of interest is star man, Benrahma, who is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

As per The Telegraph, Leeds are readying a bid for Benrahma, who is valued at £25m by Brentford (although there’s a belief he could be lured away for less).

Marcelo Bielsa’s side aren’t the only interested party, though, with West Ham United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also interested in a move for the Algerian.

The 24-year-old scored 17 goals last season for the Bees, whilst also registering an impressive number of assists as Thomas Frank’s side challenged for promotion.

Benrahma and his teammates missed two opportunities to crash into the top-two, but passed them up against Stoke City and Barnsley before losing in the play-offs.

The Verdict

Benrahma is going to be on the radar of a number of clubs this summer and Leeds could do far worse than signing the Algerian.

It’s hard to see the first bid being accepted, though, as Brentford are surely going to want to spark a bidding war across the Premier League, which will see them land a top, top fee.

Whether Leeds go far enough with their interest remains to be seen.

