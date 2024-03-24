Highlights Dallas faces tough decision this summer after long injury setback.

Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas may have a tough decision to make this summer, after being away from football for almost two years now.

The 32-year-old suffered a fractured femur during a Premier League clash with Manchester City in April 2022 and has spent the intervening years recovering from that setback.

He joined the club from Brentford in 2015, for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.3million, and went on to make himself a mainstay in the Whites' team.

However, with the lengthy injury setback, Leeds in ascendancy and age not on the player's side, there will be a decision to make at Elland Road this summer.

Injury came as a huge setback for Dallas

The injury came in that clash against City at Elland Road, a seemingly innocuous coming together with Jack Grealish that would see the Leeds star face almost two years on the sidelines with a fracture to his leg.

It has been a long road to recovery for the Northern Ireland international, but the signs are that he is making progress, with reports last month suggesting that he is back in training and intent on making a return as soon as possible.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, the defender said: "We're doing everything we can, we're working really hard behind the scenes, the medical staff and myself. It's been a frustrating time, a few little setbacks here and there but I'm in a good position at the minute and I'm doing the best I can to get back."

However, returning to the field, getting back up to match fitness and retaining the confidence to fully commit to duels after such a serious injury will all be huge steps to take as the end of the season rapidly approaches.

A decision on Dallas must be made this summer

Dallas has built enough of a legacy at Elland Road to warrant patience from the Whites' decision-makers, but one way or another a decision on his future will need to be made this summer.

The 32-year-old last renewed his contract in 2021; a three-year deal that is set to expire at the end of this season unless fresh terms are agreed.

Dallas' career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Leeds United 267 28 18 Brentford 75 9 4 Crusaders 69 24 6 Northampton Town 12 3 0

There are ever-diminishing games for Dallas to make his return, meaning those who control the budgets at Leeds are unlikely to get a good idea on how his return might go, making a new contract a potentially risky proposition.

It was reported last year that the player did not seem to be contemplating retirement, but if his time at Leeds draws to an unfortunate close this summer without a substantial return to football, Dallas may find that he needs to take a significant drop down the leagues to find a club willing to take a risk on him.

For a player of Dallas' ability, pedigree and stature in the game, this may not be an exciting prospect. Although speculation has been dampened in the past, it wouldn't be a shock to see the player announce the hanging up of his boots this summer, or bid a sad farewell to a lengthy Leeds career that deserves a happier send off.

A Leeds promotion may seal the full-back's fate

A return to action after such a tough setback would be difficult at the best of times in the Championship, but such a return may look even harder in the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit at the summit of the Championship, potentially on course for a return to the top tier, which, if achieved, would likely mean some new recruits heading through the door to assist with the step back up.

Entering the latter years of his career, this jump may have reduced Dallas' minutes anyway, but trying to return after such a long time away, into one of the best leagues in the world, would pose an enormous challenge.

Promotion would need to be gained, and a contract would need to be signed, before that scenario is reached.

Dallas has a proven track record of being suited to the level, and if anyone has built up enough goodwill with a fan base to be afforded some leniency as he makes his return, it is him, but it would be a huge mountain to climb, and a step away at this time would appear the most likely outcome.