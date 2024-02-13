Highlights Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have excelled at Leeds United this season after being under utilised by previous managers.

The form of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter at Leeds United this season really does get you questioning why the pair weren't at the forefront of the club's efforts to stay in the Premier League last year under the watch of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and, then, Sam Allardyce.

Summerville has been a key player for the Yorkshire side as they challenge for promotion back to the Premier League, while Rutter has worked hard to justify his huge transfer fee to the fans.

Following last year's relegation, the club have made it their mission to finish in the top two and win automatic promotion to the top division, with Southampton and Ipswich Town looking to stop them. Leeds currently sit third in the table, behind Southampton in second and ahead of Ipswich in fourth. They are in fantastic form, winning their last six matches in the Championship.

Their fine performance are in no small part down to Summerville and Rutter, although they were not always such a crucial member of the side under previous Leeds managers.

Rutter and Summerville for Leeds in the Premier League

Despite signing for the club in 2020, Summerville did not manage to cement himself as a starter at Elland Road until this current season.

He joined the club from Feyenoord in the summer of 2020, signing for a reported fee of just £1.3 million. While this seems like a bargain now, at the time he was an unproven 18-year-old, and one the managers at the club did not trust to start right away.

Marco Bielsa was the man who signed the winger, although he was not handed his debut at the club until a year later, in a match against Newcastle United in the Premier League. While he played five more times that season, all of his appearances were off the bench for Leeds, and only one of them was following the sacking of Bielsa in February.

Summerville found more game time under new boss Jesse Marsch, but the constant managerial changes in the club's last season in the Premier League did not do well for his development.

The same can be said for Rutter, who joined on a club-record £32 million transfer in January 2023. While he was a huge signing at the time, he struggled to cement his place in the Leeds side, starting just once and failing to score at all in the league, with Gracia and Allardyce opting against using him regularly.

While he did play 28 times in their relegation season, Summerville only managed 12 starts in the league. He did play almost every game for manager Gracia in some capacity, but he failed to score and only assisted once. Bad performances from the team leading to the manager's sacking with just four games left of the season.

This led to the appointment of Allardyce, who was tasked with keeping the club up against all odds. He did not prefer Summerville during his four games in change, only handing him 52 minutes over two substitute appearances. Rutter, meanwhile, was only handed one 30 minute appearance on the final day of the season, with 'Big Sam' questioning whether he was, at that point, ready for the Premier League.

It wouldn't be until the appointment of Daniel Farke that the two forwards would be given ample time in the starting eleven, and would finally impress at Elland Road.

Summerville and Rutter have flourished under Daniel Farke

Since dropping to the Championship and appointing Farke as their new manager, Leeds have finally got the best out of Summerville and Rutter in attack.

The Dutchman, Summerville, has been a regular starter all season at Elland Road, mainly on the left wing in a very attacking Leeds side that are the third-highest scoring side in the division.

That record is heavily down to Summerville's contributions. He has 21 goal contributions so far in this campaign, adding 14 goals and seven assists to his tally for the season. Given he has been involved in 38% of the club's goals so far, it is shocking to see how little he has been used by previous managers with hindsight.

Per 90 minutes this season, Summerville is among the top 10% of goalscorers, expected goals, shots, expected assists and chances created, showing a phenomenal performance that has put him among the most impressive players in the Championship this year.

Crysencio Summerville statistics for Leeds United this season - FotMob Appearances 28 Goals 14 Assists 7 Expected goals 11.42 Expected assists 8.47 Shots per 90 minutes 3.61 Chances created per 90 minutes 3.33

Summerville has already managed more minutes this year (2,248) than his previous three seasons at the club (1,540) and the club have been rewarded with some fantastic performances to keep them in the hunt for promotion.

Meanwhile, Rutter has started all but one match since missing the opening day draw against Cardiff City, becoming a key member of the Leeds side.

While his five goals may not sound overly impressive, it is clear his role in the team is more to create than to score. He has the highest expected assist record in the league, with 0.30 xA per game, although his actual assist record is even higher, with 10 assists in 30 matches so far.

Rutter's passing has also been an asset to the team. His long-ball accuracy and chances created are among the highest in the league, and the French striker has been key in creating plays for others, rather than scoring himself.

He has undershot his expected goals target by half, scoring just five times from an xG of 9.59, which explains why he focuses more on the creative side while leaving the goal scoring to Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville statistics for Leeds United this season - FotMob Appearances 30 Goals 5 Assists 10 Expected goals 9.59 Expected assists 8.36 Shots per 90 minutes 2.95 Chances created per 90 minutes 2.28

Given how well the pair compliment each other's game, it is hard to see how previous managers did not see the potential in the pair despite testing circumstances. Farke clearly has got the best out of the pair so far, and don't be surprised to see them impressing in the Premier League this time next year.