Leeds United round-up: Ayling, Phillips, Costa & many more react to Stoke City rout

There was an outstanding win for Leeds United last night in the Sky Bet Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side moving back to the top of the table after a 5-0 victory over Stoke City.

Leeds are now just four games away from promotion back to the Premier League, with goals from Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Liam Cooper, Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford helping them move easily past the Potters.

In reaction to the win, there was a sea of reaction from the Leeds players, which we dive into here…

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds’ midfield anchor breezed through the match at Elland Road and will certainly have tougher tests in the future.

He moved to congratulate Cooper on his goal:

Illan Meslier

Another Leeds man to enjoy a comfortable afternoon was Illan Meslier, who had little to deal with from Stoke’s toothless attack.

He reacted to the win:

Helder Costa

It has been a big week for Costa, who has signed for Leeds permanently.

Against Stoke, he scored a goal, assisted another and won the penalty that Klich converted in the first-half.

It was some performance from the 26-year-old:

Luke Ayling

Ayling battled hard during the first-half against a physical Stoke side, whilst he had some very good moments with the ball at his feet in the second.

Like Phillips, he was delighted to see Cooper on the scoresheet:

Stuart Dallas

Dallas returned to the starting XI after missing the win over Blackburn Rovers, with the left-back even popping up with an assist for Costa’s goal.

He offered some brief reaction:

Jack Harrison

Harrison was a constant threat down the left, but couldn’t add to his 14 goal involvements this season.

Here is a look at his reaction to the win:

Barry Douglas

Douglas stepped off the bench for a cameo at left-back, with the ex-Wolves man quick to turn focus at Leeds to the next game, which is on Sunday against Swansea City: