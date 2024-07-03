Highlights Ross McCormack wishes Archie Gray well after his transfer to Tottenham.

Gray's departure eases Leeds' financial concerns, while Joe Rodon's return strengthens the team.

Leeds United will continue to make transfers, aiming for automatic promotion next season.

Former Leeds United player Ross McCormack has wished Archie Gray well after he secured a high-profile transfer to Tottenham.

After missing out on promotion last season, with Leeds collecting 90 points but finishing third, to then lose the play-off final against Southampton, there was an acceptance at Elland Road that some players would have to depart to comply with PSR rules.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

However, few envisaged Gray would be one to leave, with the 18-year-old having a close connection to the club due to his family history, and he emerged as a huge talent to play a key role for Daniel Farke’s side.

Archie Gray signs for Spurs

Yet, the Whites’ need to finalise a deal in the financial period that ended at the end of June meant they were open to selling Gray, who put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Spurs after previous interest from Brentford.

Gray’s exit was slightly softened by the fact that Joe Rodon has returned to Elland Road, with the Welsh international moving for around £10m, whereas Gray went to the capital in a deal worth around £40m.

So, whilst losing the academy lad was a big blow, Leeds have eased their financial concerns, and in Rodon they have brought in a proven performer at this level, as he was superb on loan at the club last season.

Ross McCormack sends Archie Gray message

Even though this isn’t how Gray would have envisaged leaving Leeds, it’s clearly a great opportunity for the youngster to make the move to Spurs.

He will be joining a side that are playing Europa League football next season, and, in Ange Postecoglou, he has a manager that should be able to get the best out of him moving forward.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Gray’s social media post after the transfer was announced was full of current and former Leeds players who were wishing the midfielder all the best for the future.

That included McCormack, with the ex-striker sending a five-word message to Gray.

“Go do it young man.”

That feeling will be echoed by all connected to Leeds, as whilst there is a disappointment that Gray won’t fulfil more of his potential in Yorkshire, there will be a hope that he can go on to have an incredible career.

It also proves that those involved with the academy are doing a lot right when it comes to developing and improving talent, with Gray the biggest success story they have had in recent years, although he’s by no means the only player to make the step up to the first-team.

Leeds United’s summer transfer plans

As outlined above, it’s a real shame that it was necessary for Leeds to sell Gray, but the club have done good business here, and bringing Rodon back is a real coup as he was a class act last season.

Now, there is no longer huge pressure to sell, but Leeds will obviously do more business moving forward, and some further departures will be required if Farke is to get the funds he wants to bring in some new signings.

Pleasingly though, any further activity will be done on Leeds’ terms, and whilst Gray’s departure hurts, they still have a ridiculously talented squad by Championship standards, and with a few more tweaks, there will be an expectancy for Leeds to be pushing to win automatic promotion next season.