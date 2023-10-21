It has been a decent start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they look set to be among the contenders for promotion in the second tier in the year ahead.

Leeds' strong start is particularly commendable given the amount of change at the club over the summer, with 16 players departing Elland Road.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

One of the players to move on was striker Rodrigo Moreno, who had spent the previous three years in West Yorkshire after his arrival from Valencia in August 2020 for a then club record fee of £27 million.

Rodrigo scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 97 appearances for the Whites, with his best scoring season coming last term when he netted 15 goals in all competitions, but he could not prevent the club's relegation.

The 32-year-old made the move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan in July for a fee of around £3.5 million to £4 million, and he shared an emotional message with supporters after his exit was confirmed.

"The time to say goodbye to three wonderful years in Leeds has arrived. For me, it is really difficult to find the right words to try to explain all my feelings now," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

"All I have to say is that I have experienced very special moments in this great club, both personally and professionally, which I will never forget. I feel very grateful for the care and love that my family and myself have felt from the first moment either from the fans and all the amazing people that work in the club.

"Now it's time for a new chapter in my football career and in my life, but I will always carry Leeds United and the city of Leeds in my heart.

"Thank you so much for everything and, forever and ever, MOT!"

We looked at how Rodrigo is getting on so far at his new club.

How has Rodrigo Moreno performed for Al-Rayyan so far?

It has been an impressive start to life with Al-Rayyan for the Spaniard, who has scored three goals and provided one assist in four appearances.

Rodrigo has started all but one game so far, playing a key role to help Leonardo Jardim's side to second in the Qatar Stars League.

According to Sofascore, Rodrigo takes 3.3 shots per game, with 1.8 shots on target and a conversion rate of 15%.

He has scored a goal every 166 minutes for Al-Rayyan, and given the way he has seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings, it would be no surprise to see his prolific form continue.

The striker has 43 touches per game, making two key passes and creating one big chance, so his assists tally is also likely to increase over the course of the campaign.

While Rodrigo would undoubtedly have been an asset for Leeds in the Championship, with the likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James at the club, he has not been missed so far.