Leeds United rivalling Man United and Liverpool to EFL talent

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Peterborough United talent Ricky-Jade Jones according to The Express.

It had previously been revealed by Sky Sports that both Manchester United and Liverpool also maintain their interest in signing the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jones has made 16 appearances for the Peterborough United first team, and will be hoping that his side can be given the opportunity to finish this year’s campaign, as they target promotion back into the Championship.

A move to Leeds United could be a tempting proposition for Jones though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side edging closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Leeds are currently sat top of the second tier standings, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed (quotes sourced from The Express) that Jones had attracted significant transfer interest in the January transfer window, and name-dropped Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool as potential suitors.

“We had more clubs interested in Ricky in January than we did in Ivan Toney.

“They were all after him. United, Liverpool, Arsenal, but we told them all the same thing and that it was a waste of time bidding as we were determined to hold on to him.”

MacAnthony went on to reveal that Leeds were most determined to sign Jones in January, and stated how he responded to their interest in the youngster.

“Leeds were actually the most determined to sign Ricky. They were on several times as they think Ricky is going to be the next Tammy Abraham.

“I told them if that’s the case he must be worth £15 million already! In our opinion Ricky is better off developing with us and helping us be successful.”

The Verdict:

He’s clearly a player with a bright future ahead of him.

You don’t just attract interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Leeds United by chance, and it’s good to see Peterborough are already giving Jones a chance in their first-team.

I’d be expecting Leeds to renew their interest in him in the summer transfer window though, especially if they’re to win promotion into the top-flight this term.