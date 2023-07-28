Leeds United are continuing to shrink their wage bill with sales and loan departures of senior players, and it is seemingly all to make room for potential incomings.

So far, the Whites have officially only landed one new recruit this summer in the form of versatile Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who has been acquired for a £7 million fee.

Ampadu is set to be followed in the near future by Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow, which could end up paving the way for Illan Meslier to depart Elland Road and bring in even more money for head coach Daniel Farke to potentially spend.

You would expect United to strengthen multiple areas of their squad before the September 1 deadline, and they have been linked with another talent from Europe as part of their potential recruitment drive.

According to Belgian reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen, Leeds are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu with a view to potentially making an official approach for the 23-year-old's services.

Amuzu is also wanted by Premier League newcomers Luton Town though, as well as OGC Nice of Ligue 1 in France, so there is somewhat of a scramble for the Ghana-born attacker's services this summer.

Who is Francis Amuzu?

Amuzu was plucked from the JMG Academy in 2015 by Anderlecht and became a part of their youth team but signed a professional contract at the very early age of 16.

He made his senior debut in December 2017 for Anderlecht and was gradually introduced into the first-team, becoming a regular fixture in the 2018-19 season with 31 appearances that year.

So far, Amuzu's best goalscoring campaign has come in the 2021-22 season when he netted 10 times in all competitions, as well as racking up five assists in 46 matches played.

Amuzu's goals dropped off somewhat last season for Anderlecht, hitting the back of the net just three times, but the Belgian notched 12 assists in a creative campaign - it could potentially be his last though as Leeds and other clubs ponder a move.

What is Francis Amuzu's contract situation at Anderlecht?

Amuzu has been at Anderlecht for eight years now, and in September 2022 he signed a new long-term contract with the club.

It is a deal that will keep the winger at Anderlecht until at least the summer of 2025, but they also hold a club option to extend the contract by a further year into 2026 - so essentially he has three years remaining at Lotto Park.

Amuzu's contract situation means that Leeds - or any other potential suitor - will need to stump up enough cash to prize the pacey winger out of the Purple & White.

Where would Francis Amuzu fit in at Leeds?

Like many wide players nowadays, Amuzu is best cutting in from the flank onto his stronger foot, and he primarily plays on the left wing.

Leeds though have a lot of wide players on their books at the moment, with Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Dan James all options for Farke to choose from, although Harrison is out for a while with an injury.

There are rumours surrounding the future of Summerville and Gnonto though with Leeds potentially cashing in on both for the right price, and if they do that then a move for Amuzu would make sense.

Right now though, whilst United are overloaded with wide players, Amuzu wouldn't be a worthwhile target.