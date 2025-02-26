Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has expressed caution over a potential summer pursuit of Manor Solomon, who has impressed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this season and will likely be offloaded permanently.

Solomon joined Leeds on loan following the sale of star winger Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and has stepped up to fill the void left by the Dutchman. The 25-year-old endured a mixed start to life on loan with the promotion hopefuls but has lit up the Championship with a string of stunning displays in recent months.

Solomon has registered five goals and six assists from his last 14 appearances to help Leeds tighten their grip on the second-tier title.

The Israeli international has returned seven goals and seven assists over the course of the campaign and his performances are keeping the likes of Willy Gnonto and fellow summer signing Largie Ramazani out of Daniel Farke's side.

Manor Solomon's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United via FotMob, as of February 25 Appearances 27 Starts 18 Goals 7 xG 5.29 Assists 7 xA 4.01 Chances created 38 Successful dribbles 49 Dribble success 65.3%

It's no surprise, then, that Leeds harbour the intention of bringing him to Elland Road full-time in the summer, by which point they will hope and are now widely expected to be back in the Premier League.

As per a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Spurs are open to selling Solomon for a fee between £10-15 million amid interest from both Leeds and Everton. Though the winger has ignited Elland Road as of late, there are concerns over a permanent deal.

Carlton Palmer's Leeds United, Manor Solomon transfer verdict

Palmer rates Solomon highly and believes the pacey wide-man would represent a strong permanent signing at the reported asking price, which Leeds would be able to meet in the top flight.

However, he has identified a concern with Solomon's injury record - the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man spent 50 matches on the sidelines for Fulham and Spurs in the previous two seasons - and has argued Farke should be setting his sights on a striker first as he looks ahead to next term.

"Spurs have named their price for Manor Solomon, who is on loan at Leeds United," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"The fee is believed to be between £10-15 million.

"He's been an outstanding performer on loan from Tottenham, he's been on absolute fire the last few months so there is talk of a permanent deal with Leeds edging ever closer to going back to the Premier League.

"Leeds are already preparing for life in the Premier League, you have to start thinking and planning ahead of the summer.

"The 25-year-old has been in really good form for them, but is he worth £10-15 million? He's a wide man, he's not an out-and-out striker and they need to bring in a striker.

"He has scored and assisted seven apiece in the Championship this season, only Dan James and (Joel) Piroe have more goal involvements for Leeds. He's having a really good season.

"But there is a risk factor. He's had a lot of injuries, that's what curtailed his season with Tottenham in the Premier League. You've got to factor that in.

"The second thing to consider is, is he worth £10-15 million? They need to bring in a proven Premier League striker. £10-15 million isn't a lot of money but they have to be very careful with this because they want to stay in the Premier League, he is a quality player, he's got to play regular football, he's too good for the Championship as we've seen.

"I think it would be a good bit of business if he stays fit. At £10-15 million, it could be a really good bit of business.

"We'll have to wait until the end of the season but I'm sure a striker is the priority for Farke."

Leeds United could secure a bargain deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Manor Solomon

While Palmer is right to raise concerns over Solomon's historic injury record, which has admittedly been much better this campaign, it's hard to look past Spurs' asking price for the winger.

The real challenge, one would imagine, may be seeing off further competition which should arise in the coming weeks and months if Solomon continues in this vein. But it's a real boost for Leeds, who will already have one eye on the Premier League, that Solomon is poised to be available at such a price.

Off the evidence this season, that's a real snip for a player of his talents, while he also has his best years still firmly ahead. Solomon isn't the only signing Leeds should be looking to make in the event of promotion, of course, but it does feel like a no-brainer.

The ex-Fulham flyer has clearly enjoyed his time on loan this season and Leeds should be looking to get the deal wrapped up as swiftly as possible if they return to the promised land.