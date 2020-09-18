Leeds United revealed as EFL side’s benchmark in bid to banish 2019/20 memory

Nottingham Forest veteran Michael Dawson has called on the Reds to emulate what Leeds United have achieved in the last two seasons.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side missed out on the top-six in dramatic fashion last season in the Championship, blowing a strong position on the final day of the regular season to surrender sixth place.

Their collapse was devastating, but others that have gone before them have used that type of scenario to push them on.

In 2018/19, Leeds missed out on the top-two over Easter, before blowing a two-goal lead to crash out of the play-offs at the hands of Derby County. They responded by winning last season’s Championship by 10 points.

Dawson has been pointing to Leeds’ success and urging Forest to follow what they’ve done.

As per Forest’s YouTube channel, he said: “You look at Leeds how they did it, they missed out last year and they started the season well, 12 months later they win promotion.

“Rightly so too because they were the best team, they had a way to get to where they wanted to be and collectively that’s what we’ve got to try and achieve. You can’t do anything individually.”

Forest, despite looking to bounce back after last season, have endured a tough start to the campaign.

Lamouchi’s side crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Barnsley, before Queens Park Rangers beat them 2-0 on the opening day of the Championship season.

The Verdict

Leeds did well last season to bounce back after such a big disappointment and you can see why Forest are looking to them for inspiration.

Lamouchi’s side’s collapse last season was quite something and with such a short turnaround it was a big ask to start for a rapid start to this campaign.

However, there needs to be an upturn in form and quickly if Forest are to replicate Leeds.

It’s been a sloppy start from the Reds and they can’t afford to lose too much ground at the start of the season.

