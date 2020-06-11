Leeds United reporter plays down Jean-Kevin Augustin, Marcelo Bielsa friction

Graham Smyth has played down rumours on Twitter that there has been friction between Marcelo Bielsa and Jean-Kevin Augustin at Leeds United.

Leeds are sweating on the fitness of Augustin ahead of the Championship’s resume on June 21st, with reports emerging yesterday confirming that there’s been a problem with the 22-year-old troublesome hamstring.

That led to a number of fans questioning whether Augustin had returned to RB Leipzig after a fallout with Bielsa.

However, Smyth took to Twitter to offer a little bit more detail, stating that it wasn’t the case that Augustin had been sent home and Leeds were simply awaiting detail on Augustin’s injury and whether it will end his loan spell at Elland Road.

Quite a few tweets asking if Jean-Kevin Augustin has been sent home. He hasn't. He's being assessed by Leeds United's medical team. Extent of the injury as yet unknown.#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 10, 2020

Augustin arrived at Leeds in January with a view of offering Patrick Bamford competition in the striking department, with Eddie Nketiah heading back to Arsenal after a limited impact on loan.

However, Augustin has managed around 50 minutes of first-team football with Leeds, made up of three cameo appearances from the bench.

Bamford has retained his place in attack, whilst Tyler Roberts’ impact was growing pre-postponement.

The Verdict

It’s good to hear that there isn’t a problem between Bielsa and Augustin, who has clearly worked hard in the last few months to get his body in shape for ‘Bielsa football’.

Injuries happen and this is gutting for Augustin and Leeds, whose attack does look weaker now.

However, in Bamford and Roberts, Leeds do have the men to get them where they need to be; they were proving that before the postponement.

