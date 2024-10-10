Reporter Graeme Bailey believes Leeds United may lean on Jurgen Klopp for advice in the transfer market, with the January window open in less than three months.

These comments, made to Leeds United News, came after former Liverpool boss Klopp was appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, who have a wide-ranging portfolio.

This is a controversial move, considering RB Leipzig are one of Borussia Dortmund's league rivals, with the latter previously being managed by Klopp.

However, this is a boost for clubs who have Red Bull involvement, with the company holding a stake in Championship club Leeds.

The energy drinks company may be the club's front-of-shirt sponsor, but their involvement doesn't end there, and their financial backing could help to take the Whites to the next level.

The Whites may be owned by the 49ers at this stage, but Red Bull are still minority shareholders and could be extremely influential in the coming years, potentially in the transfer market.

At this point, the West Yorkshire side have some decent options in several areas, with their goalkeeping department having a sufficient amount of quality despite Illan Meslier's error against Sunderland before the international break.

They also have some decent options at full-back, but there may be work to do in both the centre-back and central midfield departments, with Ethan Ampadu potentially needing to be eased back into action slowly after he recovers from his injury.

Whether they want to add another number 10 to their squad remains to be seen - and depending on Patrick Bamford's fitness and Joe Gelhardt's future - the Whites may also be keen to look at their striker area.

With this in mind, they could endure a fairly busy January window, even though they were also busy during the summer, having lost quite a few key first-teamers.

Graeme Bailey identifies potential Jurgen Klopp role in Leeds United January business

With Klopp taking up his new role, Bailey believes Leeds could take advantage of their Red Bull links to tap into Klopp's knowledge and stature.

The journalist told Leeds United News: "I think the Leeds current majority owners would be very silly not to lean on him personally, someone like Jurgen Klopp.

"He is someone who knows the English market well, knows the European market well and so I suspect Leeds will be tapping into his brain for the January window.

"If he gets involved, not in negotiations, but in a phone call to a player saying, ‘I think you should join Leeds’. If that phone call is coming from Jurgen Klopp, that might tip the balance. It won’t do any harm.

"Let’s see how it plays out, but it’s a fascinating one."

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could also lean on Jurgen Klopp

Klopp is someone that Daniel Farke already knows.

But Klopp's new role gives the pair the excuse to collaborate more - and that could help the current Leeds boss a great amount.

The Whites' manager is doing a fairly decent job at the moment and is on course to guide his team into the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Championship table (4th-6th) (As of October 10th, 2024) P GD Pts 4 West Bromwich Albion 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16

But Klopp's advice could be extremely useful.

The former Liverpool boss has managed some huge games during his career - and having someone to look up to like Klopp will be useful for Farke.