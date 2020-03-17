Leeds United reporter delivers Kalvin Phillips statement in wake of UEFA announcement

The European Championships that were scheduled to take place this summer have been bumped back to 2021, which could be good news for Kalvin Phillips’ prospects of making his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Leeds United have been totally transformed under Marcelo Bielsa and one of the main symptoms of his management has been the immense improvement of Kalvin Phillips, seeing him develop into arguably the league’s top holding midfielder.

There have been a number of performances in this season alone that have highlighted Phillips’ importance to the team, and his prowess both in and out of possession has been enough to see him touted for an England call-up. The speculation has grown even further when Southgate was in attendance when the Whites fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday back in January.

There was a chance that the Leeds academy graduate would have earned a call-up as early as the friendlies at the end of March for the Three Lions, but the recent lockdown of sporting events has put a stop to that.

With the recent postponements now seeing the 2020 European Championships moved back a year, it could be a chance for Phillips to knuckle down and force his way into Southgate’s plans.

Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth believes to think that this could play massively into Phillips’ hands with regards to a Euro call-up:

The likelihood of his involvement just increased, I reckon. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) March 17, 2020

The verdict

With another 15 months now to prove his worth, it could be a perfect timescale for Phillips to prove his worth at an international level.

While his internationally-capped teammates will have to wait for their chance at the European Championships, Phillips will be relishing the extra time to make his presence known.

He has been one of the Championship’s top performers this season and it shouldn’t be surprising to see Southgate casting an eye over him.

The holding midfield position is an area of weakness with little depth for the Three Lions and Phillips could be a long-term solution, along with Declan Rice.