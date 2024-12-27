With the January transfer window on the horizon, Leeds United have reportedly placed a bid for RC Lens’ 20-year-old defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

According to French outlet Top Mercato, Leeds have tabled a mammoth offer of 20 million euros for the Uzbekistan international, but also face competition from some of Europe’s top sides, including some Premier League giants.

Daniel Farke’s men are currently sat top of the Championship on goal difference, but will still be looking to strengthen their squad to ensure they get over the line and secure promotion.

An element of Leeds’ business this January will also likely be focused on preparing their squad for a likely Premier League return.

However, they may have to stump up more cash for Khusanov, with Lens’ asking price believed to be a cut above their initial offer.

Leeds United reportedly table €20m offer for Abdukodir Khusanov

According to Top Mercato, Lens’ owner is hoping to generate more cash for the club in January, in order to better balance their financial situation, even if this means key players leaving the club.

Khusanov has become a mainstay in the Lens side this season, having already made 16 appearances in all competitions by the time Ligue 1’s winter break came around.

He’s already won 14 caps for Uzbekistan’s national team and has cemented himself in Lens’ side this season. Khusanov has missed just two league games for a Lens side who have been impressive again this season and currently sit seventh in the French top-flight.

Abdukodir Khusanov's Career Apps (As per Fotmob) Team Apps Goals RC Lens 31 0 Energetik-BGU 37 4 Uzbekistan (INTL) 14 0

Khusanov is now into his second season with Lens, having joined from Belarussian side Energetik-BGU back in 2023.

Leeds are going to have to work hard if they are to secure the signature of the young centre-back however, due to the sheer stature of some of the other clubs keeping tabs on the Uzbekistani.

Top Mercato are reporting interest from several European giants, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the Premier League, but also PSG and RB Leipzig elsewhere on the continent.

They also believe Leeds’ initial bid of €20million will not be enough to bring the defender to Yorkshire, however, and it may be a case that he doesn't want to swap Ligue 1 for the Championship.

It is instead being reported that Lens have set their asking price between €25 and €30 million, which may be stretching out of United's price range for a mid-season deal.

Khusanov’s agent, Portuguese supremo Jorge Mendes, is also thought to be trying to raise interest in the centre back, making it increasingly likely that Leeds won’t be the only club to table an offer for the youngster over the next few days and weeks.

Given their financial situation, Lens appear keen to sell, but only if their asking price is met.

Leeds won’t want to get caught in a bidding war for Khusanov

One thing Leeds will definitely want to avoid in this situation is getting caught up in a bidding war.

Although they received substantial fees in the summer for the trio of Archie Gray (pictured), Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, it’s unlikely they will be able to outbid their potential competitors, given the fact that several are regular Champions League outfits.

That likely explains why Leeds have tabled an offer before the January window even opens. Their best chance of landing Khusanov will likely be if they can get in early and get the deal done quickly and professionally, leaving their competitors little chance to react.

Farke spoke recently about Leeds likely having a “really quiet January” because they “don’t want to risk too much”, so news of a bid for Khusanov is perhaps unexpected.

While you would perhaps expect to see Leeds lose out on this transfer, given the calibre of clubs they look set to compete against, but if they can ensure negotiations are short and fairly easy, they may be able to get the deal over the line.