Leeds United reportedly close to sealing agreement dependent on Man City transfer deal

Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Legia Warsaw youngster Michal Karbownik according to journalist Tomasz Smokowski.

The report claims that the Premier League giants will then loan him out to Leeds United for the 2020/21 league campaign.

Karbownik has made 24 appearances in total for the Ligia Warsaw first-team, and has seemingly made a good impression on some clubs heading towards the summer transfer window.

Polish journalist Tomasz Smokowski has revealed that Leeds and Manchester City are working closely over a potential deal, with the Whites not being able to afford the transfer fee for Karbownik.

“I will say what I know about the clubs who are interested in Karbownik. This is interesting. One team that was interested in Karbownik was Manchester City. But not for themselves, but for Leeds United, because these clubs work closely together.

“Leeds simply cannot afford the Pole. It would be a transfer on the principle of: buy him for us, lend him to them and if it works, we take him.”

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Karbownik as well, with Leeds currently sat top of the Championship table, and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

I’m not too sure this would have much of a benefit to Leeds United.

Karbownik must have something about him as a player if he’s attracting interest from Manchester City, and he could be an exciting player to keep an eye on in the future.

However, a move to Leeds United wouldn’t be that beneficial I don’t think, as you have to question whether he’d be getting the regular game time that he’d need to further his development in senior football.

I don’t think he’d be an upgrade on either Mateusz Klich or Kalvin Phillips, and he should be loaned out to a different Championship side if he moves permanently to Manchester City.