Leeds United report details uplifting news on first-team duo

There’s a confidence at Leeds United that Marcelo Bielsa will be able to welcome back Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa for Thursday night’s meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road.

Leeds were without that pair in Blackburn on Saturday, with Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski doing a fine job stepping up into the side and helping them to a 3-1 victory.

Dallas was absent with a muscular problem, whilst Costa had an issue with his knee. Both travelled to Ewood Park, but watched on from the stands as Bielsa’s side got the job done in Lancashire.

Now, a report from Leeds Live has offered an update on the pair, teasing that they could be in contention for Thursday night’s crucial meeting with Stoke at Elland Road, as the Whites look to record back-to-back victories for the first time since the season resumed last month.

Dallas has started every game this season for Leeds, prior to Saturday, featuring at right-back, in central midfield and, most recently, on the left side of defence.

For Costa, Saturday was the first time he’s been absent from a matchday squad this season, with the Wolves loanee involved in some capacity in all 40 fixtures before the meeting with Blackburn.

The Verdict

This is encouraging news for Leeds and with this pair available, it would only be Adam Forshaw that wasn’t fit enough for an appearance this week.

Douglas and Alioski did exceptionally well too, which is pleasing for Bielsa, who now has a headache in terms of his selection against the Potters.

That’s never a bad thing and if Dallas and Costa can return to the bench this week, it gives the overall look of Leeds’ squad a boost.

Thoughts? Let us know!