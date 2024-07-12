Highlights Rennes close to securing €10m deal for Glen Kamara.

Personal terms have also been agreed ahead of this potential move.

Leeds United facing lack of options in midfield with Kamara's potential exit.

French side Stade Rennais are closing in on a €10m deal to sign Glen Kamara.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who have reported the latest developments on this saga, with the midfielder potentially set to leave Elland Road just one year after arriving at the club.

The Whites were very short of options in the midfield department during the early stages of last term, which is partly why Archie Gray was given an opportunity to shine in the middle of the park before being converted into a right-back.

They were able to strengthen this area though, with Kamara and Ilia Gruev arriving during the latter stages of the 2023 summer transfer window.

This summer, the midfield area is one that they will probably need to strengthen again for various reasons.

Firstly, Gray has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur, which leaves them with one less option.

As well as this, Ethan Ampadu could potentially start in central defence next term alongside Joe Rodon, although there's a real chance the Welshman will slot back into midfield if Pascal Struijk and other defensive options are available.

Gruev, meanwhile, has recently been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, and although a deal is yet to materialise, he is another player who could be on his way out of Elland Road if an acceptable bid is made by the German giants.

Whether they have retained their interest in the Bulgarian player remains to be seen though.

Rennes closing in on Glen Kamara

Considering the player remains under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027, the Whites are in a strong negotiating position with the ex-Rangers man.

But following their play-off final defeat against Southampton in May, there is likely to be interest in plenty of their key players between now and the end of the window.

And Rennes have made a breakthrough in their quest to recruit Kamara, with the French club agreeing a deal of roughly €10m to sign the player.

That's according to TEAMtalk, who have also reported that the midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

With this in mind, it looks as though the midfielder is closing in on an exit from Elland Road, with the Whites set to make a seven-figure profit after recruiting him for £5m last summer.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is likely to miss Glen Kamara

There's no doubt that Kamara is an excellent asset to have in the English second tier - and Farke will be sad to lose one of his key players.

The midfielder played a major role under the German last term and considering he was tied down to a contract until 2027, Farke may not have expected to lose him this summer.

Glen Kamara's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 37 Starts 33 Passing accuracy (%) 93% Total duels won (%) 58%

Even without Kamara's likely departure, the midfield area looked to be an area that needed to be strengthened and just a matter of weeks before the start of the season, they have a shortage of midfield options, even with Joe Rothwell's arrival in mind.

Keeping Kamara would have allowed them to retain stability in this area.

But they need to look to the future now and line up some solid midfield targets to pursue. With the money generated from Kamara's sale, they could recruit a gifted player.