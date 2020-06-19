Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United remain interested in signing European talent ahead of summer transfer window

Leeds United reportedly hold a long-term interest in signing Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson according to Dagsavien. 

The report claims that Marcelo Bielsa expressed an interest in signing the young shot-stopper in the summer transfer window in 2019, although for one reason or another, a move failed to materialise at the time.

Klaesson has made 14 appearances for the Valerenga first-team, and has clearly caught the eye with some impressive showings in Norway’s top-flight, despite only being 19.

The goalkeeper is also capped at youth level for Norway, and will be hoping he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Elland Road could be a tempting proposition for Klaesson as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sat top of the Championship table.

The Whites are also seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign, and they look as though they’re set to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight under the Argentine’s guidance.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are set to return to competitive action this weekend, when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City in what could potentially be a tricky test for Leeds, as they look to make it six successive wins in the Championship.

The Verdict: 

He could be a smart addition in the future.

It’s the sort of signing that you would have to trust Bielsa’s judgement with, as the Argentine has hardly put a foot wrong since taking charge of the club.

It seems unlikely that Klaesson would be anywhere near the first-team though, especially if Leeds were to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

But he could be a good signing for the future, and it’ll be interesting to see if Leeds submit a formal offer in the summer transfer window.


