Highlights Leeds United are making moves in the summer transfer window to rebuild their squad ahead of the new season.

The club is looking to balance their attacking unit with potential departures and is eyeing realistic signings to address this.

Players like Fabio Carvalho and Hong Hyun-seok should be considered to add creativity and playmaking abilities to the team.

Leeds United are continuing their summer rebuild ahead of the new season, which gets underway on August 10th.

Leeds United summer exits

The Whites have had a clear out of plenty of players already, having released the likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, and Ian Poveda, whilst Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, and Sam Greenwood have sealed loan exits.

With parachute payments halved in their second year, and reports emerging earlier in the summer that they may have to generate around £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League, they are in need of sales for sizeable transfer fees.

That's despite Red Bull's lucrative sponsorship deal with the club. So far, they have sold Archie Gray in a big-money move to Spurs. Meanwhile, the further sales for more nominal fees from Marc Roca, Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, and Glen Kamara have all helped Farke and his team in raising necessary funds for both PSR and a more aggressive approach to the window.

Balancing the books before the club can make significant investments of their own in the form of incoming players was paramount. However, interest is still expected in some of the remaining first-team squad.

Realistic signings for Leeds United, including Fabio Carvalho

The club are deep into the transfer window now and Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle the main statements of intent so far in the transfer market.

However, here we have taken a look at one realistic signing the club should make this summer. We asked our FLW writers for one ideal player each.

Adam Elliott

There is an air of inevitability surrounding the club at the moment regarding Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto. It feels like more of a case of when and not if, with a bid that meets Leeds' demands near-certain to come in before the end of the window.

That could, and perhaps should, lead to a slight restructuring of Leeds' attacking line. Most of the players in their attacking unit are ball-to-feet dribblers first and foremost, as opposed to direct passers that break lines when unlocking doors in a deep block.

Leeds need a magician with creativity and the ability to be a match-winner next season when coming up against stubborn opposition sat deep. One player that they should be keeping tabs on is Hong Hyun-seok. The South Korean plays for Gent in Belgium, which would translate well to the upper end of the Championship, but is one of the best players in the division.

The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract, though, which is why he is both realistic and attainable, even if he would be expensive. His playmaking abilities in deeper areas and in the final third could be just what Leeds need to make them tick next season, helping Leeds' wide players to stretch the pitch with his vision and ability to hit balls into the channels.

Hong Hyun-seok's career stats (selected) - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists LASK 44 1 10 KAA Gent 97 16 17 South Korea 12 0 0

He is a progressive passing metronome in that sense, and would make Leeds a much stronger side in the final third if paired with enough pace and off-the-ball runners. His own movement and dribbling is also good, but it is his passing that would set him apart from other second tier players.

The South Korean international is likely to have a queue of suitors across Europe, but Leeds could compete in terms of wage demands with the majority of clubs who would be keen on his services. Hyun-seok would resolve plenty of issues with Daniel Farke's attacking balance next season. His eye for a pass and weight of pass are good enough for the top-flight, so he could translate well to the Premier League if Leeds get there by the end of 2024/25.

Alfie Burns

Leeds can probably be expected to lose one of Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto between now and August 30th. There's probably going to be acceptance even if both wingers move on.

In a move to balance out the attacking unit at Daniel Farke's disposal, you'd like to think that Leeds wouldn't replace that pair like-for-like and would instead go for one winger and a more central playmaker.

One name and link that really intrigues me is Fabio Carvalho. Carvalho was linked with Leeds in January, but headed to Hull City instead due to fears over the game-time he would be offered in Farke's already thriving attacking unit.

However, in the event of Summerville or Gnonto departing, things will change significantly and the Liverpool playmaker would surely be confident of earning sufficient game-time as Leeds' No.10 - allowing Daniel James to shift left to replace Summerville and Georginio Rutter to move right in Gnonto's position.

Carvalho scored nine goals and registered two assists at Hull in only 20 Championship appearances, showing the quality he could bring to a side fighting in the upper-third of the division. Leeds want a difference-maker in the No.10 position and someone that will stand up and be counted in those tighter games, as Summerville so often did; in a full 46-game season, last year's figures suggest Carvalho could match Summerville's impressive goal output at least.

Liverpool's surprisingly experienced 21-year-old (following spells at Anfield, Fulham, RB Leipzig and Hull), could be the perfect addition to trigger a reshuffle in Farke's frontline, as they bid to create and supplement Joel Piroe's goals.