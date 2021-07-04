Leeds United register transfer interest in Huddersfield Town ace

Leeds United are interested in signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to Alan Nixon.

The Whites are preparing for another season under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa, and the Argentine will be keen to strengthen his squad once again after a positive first campaign back in the Premier League.

A central midfielder is believed to be on their radar, and according to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien is a target.

O’Brien came through the ranks at Huddersfield, and has emerged as a key player for Carlos Corberan over the last 12 months.

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Town are in no rush to sell O’Brien, though, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022 and the club having a 12-month extension option.

But Leeds United are now said to be showing an interest in the energetic midfielder, as they look to add more tenacity to what is already a talented midfield at Elland Road.

The Verdict

O’Brien could actually be a perfect fit for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.

Carlos Corberan has taken inspiration from the Argentine since moving to Elland Road and likes his team to play at a similar intensity to that of the Whites.

He’s only 22 and already possesses a real engine, so you would back him to get better under Bielsa as he is excellent at developing players.

For both the short-term and the long-term, this could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Whites.